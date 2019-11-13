Relevant Power Solutions Commissions Historic Power Plant in Afghanistan

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Power Solutions, LLC (RPS) of Houston, Texas has successfully commissioned the first natural gas-powered power plant to be installed in Afghanistan since the 1970s. The 44 MW mobile power plant – owned by Bayat Power Electricity Services Distributor Company, a subsidiary of Bayat Group - utilizes Siemens' latest generation aeroderivative gas turbine, the SGT-A45. RPS, Siemens' exclusive packager of the SGT-A45, manufactured and tested the unit at its facility in Houston, Texas.

SGT-A45 Mobile Gas Turbine On-Site SGT-A45 Mobile Gas Turbine On-Site

The plant, located in the province of Jowzan in northern Afghanistan, brings stability to the local grid and much needed power to the people of the region. The plant will be a catalyst for the growth of Afghanistan's domestic power generation.

RPS through its subsidiary Relevant Power Solutions Central Asia, LLC will operate and maintain the plant for at least five years with its partner, Bayat Power.

"RPS is honored to work with Bayat Power and Siemens on such a historical and exciting project," said Richard Wolf, RPS' CEO. "This project will illustrate how quickly and efficiently an SGT-A45 can be transported, erected and reliably utilized. We hope this to be the first of several plants in Afghanistan and many others around the world."

About RPS

Relevant Power Solutions, LLC is a leading packager of gas turbines for the power generation and oil and gas industries. We are Siemens' exclusive packager of the SGT-A45 gas turbine. For more information, please visit www.relevant-power.com and follow RPS on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

