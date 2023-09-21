Relevant Radio offers prep for the Catholic event of the decade

News provided by

Relevant Radio

21 Sep, 2023, 12:13 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- An encounter with the Eucharist changes us; find out how and experience it for yourself with Relevant Radio and the National Eucharistic Revival.

Prepare your heart and mind with Eucharistic Encounters, a weekly series of stories of lives changed by the Eucharist, from Rev. Francis J. Hoffman, "Fr. Rocky". Filmed at beautiful locations within the Chicago and Green Bay areas, discover how embracing Christ in the Eucharist can change your life for the better.

Eucharistic Encounters, video stories detailing the transformative power of showing up for Jesus, is shared by Relevant Radio by Rev. Francis J. Hoffman "Fr. Rocky".

"If you want your children to always practice the faith, just listen to these stories," Fr. Rocky says in his very first shared story. This series is made for the whole family and all ages, perfect for deepening your Eucharistic faith at your own pace. Get inspired with this new video series, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Relevant Radio invites you to show up for Jesus at the once-in-a-lifetime National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, July 17-21, 2024. Learn more about Eucharistic Encounters and the best-rate travel packages to attend the National Eucharistic Congress by signing up at relevantradio.com/encounter.

Relevant Radio brings Christ to the world through the media with informative, entertaining, and interactive programming twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week. Relevant Radio serves the Church on over 200 owned and operated and affiliate stations with coast-to-coast broadcasts that reach over 270 million souls. Programming can be heard worldwide via streaming audio at relevantradio.com and on the free mobile app.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217710/Relevant_Radio_Eucharistic_Encounters.jpg

SOURCE Relevant Radio

