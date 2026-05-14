Relevant Solutions Announces Acquisition of Automation Werx, LLC

Acquisition represents Relevant Solutions' first add-on since partnering with Fusion Capital Partners.

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Solutions, LLC announced today it has acquired Automation Werx, LLC, based in Idaho Falls, ID. The acquisition expands Relevant's systems integration, automation and controls capabilities and extends service coverage into the Intermountain West to better support customers across North America, including:

Acquisition News

Broader end-to-end delivery: design, panel fabrication, PLC/HMI and SCADA integration, and 24/7/365 support.

Expanded regional coverage: local capability to serve Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and surrounding markets.

Deeper expertise in key verticals: water/wastewater, dairy, and agriculture automation.

This addition brings Automation Werx's specialized capabilities into Relevant's growing platform, deepening the company's ability to solve real-world automation challenges for a widening base of customers. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Automation Werx serves water/wastewater, dairy, and agriculture customers and is a UL508A and UL698 listed control panel shop and a certified Rockwell Automation Silver System Integrator. Automation Werx will continue operating from its Idaho Falls location with its existing team to ensure continuity for customers and partners.

"Bringing Automation Werx into the Relevant Solutions family marks a meaningful expansion of what we can offer our customers," said John Carte, CEO of Relevant Solutions. "Their hands-on expertise in controls integration, SCADA, and panel fabrication fills a gap in our capabilities, particularly in agriculture and water/wastewater markets where precision automation is critical. Trevor, Brandon and their team have built something genuinely impressive in Idaho Falls, and we couldn't be more excited to grow it together."

Automation Werx supports projects from early-stage design and panel fabrication through on-site installation, PLC/HMI programming, and long-term 24/7 maintenance support. The acquisition also establishes Relevant's first presence in the Intermountain West, with the Idaho Falls facility positioned to serve customers across Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and the surrounding region. Automation Werx has served customers with highly skilled service and solutions across the U.S., focusing on dairies looking to automate their growing operations.

"We've spent over a decade building a team and a reputation in this region, and joining Relevant Solutions is the right next step," said Trevor Steffler, CEO of Automation Werx, LLC. "Relevant gives us the backing to take on larger, more complex projects while staying true to the responsive, solutions-first culture our customers have always counted on. I'm proud of what this team has built, and I'm excited about where we go from here."

With Automation Werx, Relevant Solutions strengthens its systems integration, automation and controls offering, adds field-proven integration talent, and expands its footprint to support customers with reliable execution from design through lifecycle service.

McGuireWoods LLP served as buy-side legal advisor to Relevant Solutions providing strategic guidance throughout the transaction.

Supporting Automation Werx in the transaction, Hemming Morse, LLC served as transaction advisor, Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo PLLC served as legal counsel, and Edge Financial served as tax advisor.

About Automation Werx, LLC

Automation Werx, LLC is a UL508A and UL698 listed systems integration company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho. As a certified Rockwell Automation Silver System Integrator, Automation Werx provides industrial automation solutions for customers in water/wastewater, dairy, and agriculture industries. The company offers comprehensive turnkey solutions including control system design, panel fabrication, PLC/HMI programming, SCADA, instrumentation, networking, and 24/7/365 maintenance support. For more information, visit automationwerx.com.

About Relevant Solutions

Relevant Solutions, LLC was formed in 2010 with the acquisition of Wilson Mohr, a company founded in 1965 and the first Honeywell thermal channel partner in the U.S. Building on deep expertise in burner management and critical thermal solutions, Relevant has expanded organically and through acquisitions into a broader portfolio of engineered products, services and solutions. Today, Relevant supports customers from more than 30 U.S. locations with additional sales coverage across 30+ territories, serving markets including renewable energy, alternative fuels, semiconductor, refining, chemical/petrochemical processing, OEM, food processing, upstream oil & gas, and municipal. Core offerings include instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, hybrid heating, and thermal equipment. For more information, visit relevantsolutions.com.

About Fusion Capital Partners



Fusion Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm pursuing control-oriented investments within the industrials sector, targeting a specialized set of business models providing engineered products and services to a defined set of end markets. As a growth and relationship-driven firm, Fusion is focused on building market-leading companies by driving value creation through both organic initiatives and strategic M&A, increasing both the scale and operational excellence of its partner companies. For additional information, please visit www.fcpartners.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Relevant Solutions

Mathilde Simoes

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-283-5046

SOURCE Relevant Solutions