Relevant Talk with Athalia Monae Podcast Hopes to continue to Inspire, Encourage, Uplift and Inform in Second Season

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration, Encouragement, Upliftment, and Informative topics are what the Relevant Talk with Athalia Monae podcast is centered around. Owner of Pouches By ALAHTA, author of "Why the Secrets?", and newcomer podcast host, Athalia Monae, felt, with the current state this world is in, this podcast is something that's needed. There's so much to gain for anyone interested in content that will assist in personal and professional growth.

"My idea for Relevant Talk with Athalia Monae was to be inclusive. When thinking of topics to cover, I wanted everyone to have the opportunity to benefit. We are all here together. There's so much we can learn from one another. There are many ways we can uplift, encourage and inspire each other" host, Athalia Monae said.

Athalia described season 1 as an exciting experience, and she's looking forward to the guest lineup and topics for season 2.

In season one, some of Relevant Talk with Athalia Monae guests included a:

Therapist- Training Parents How to Parent

Christian Entrepreneur Coach

Human Trafficking Survivor and advocate

CEO of a Pharmaceuticals Company

Top Success Coach

Content Marketer

Award-winning author and psychologist

About Us:

Relevant Talk with Athalia Monae podcast focuses on healthy dialogue and information that will hopefully enrich someone's life. The audience will hear about some of the guests and the host's relatable personal struggles, insecurities, successes, and failures while providing information that will either Inspire, Encourage, Uplift, or Inform them. There's such a variety of topics that people from different social and financial backgrounds will find one, or maybe multiple topics that interest them, and that they or someone they know can benefit from. To listen to season one, visit https://bbsradio.com/relevanttalk. There are two new 30-minute episodes every other Thursday starting at 5:00 p.m. CST, accessible via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and iHeart.

Media Contact

Athalia Monae, Podcast Host

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 815-216-4422

IG: https://www.instagram.com/relevanttalk_with_athaliamonae/

