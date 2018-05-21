RELEVENT Acquires BRC Group

The acquisition expands RELEVENT's reach into the Hispanic grassroots market, leveraging JUGOtv content and in-house content creation, and provides a platform for players from underprivileged backgrounds. By combining Alianza's dominance in Hispanic soccer – which includes 30,000 players and more than 250,000 consumers attending Alianza events per year – with JUGOtv's social media audience average reach of more than 60 million per month worldwide, RELEVENT now offers a solid, integrated platform for the Hispanic community.

"We are excited to join forces with BRC and the experienced leadership of Richard Copeland, Brad Rothenberg and Joaquin Escoto, whom hold extensive relationships in U.S. and Mexican soccer," said Daniel Sillman, CEO of RELEVENT. "As the Latino population accounts for half of national population growth in the past two decades, we are proud to make this investment in the development of the sport within this passionate community."

These two industry leaders are offering brands a total market proposition. Aimed at soccer fans from the next generation of Latinos and Anglo soccer families, RELEVENT now offers touch-points to all soccer audiences.

BRC brings 15 years of growth and expertise in the market that will drive sponsorship opportunities across International Champions Cup and Alianza properties and amplify local-market event capabilities with all RELEVENT initiatives. The addition of JUGOtv, which includes original, authentic, culturally relevant content produced for social media consumption, allows for content creation capabilities that will build the International Champions Cup and other RELEVENT properties' offerings.

"Everything we do at BRC is about providing access and opportunity for the US-Latino soccer player," said Brad Rothenberg, Partner, BRC. "RELEVENT provides a bridge for our community to connect to world class soccer programming from the ICC to new initiatives we intend to create together making this a first-ever partnership in the USA."

RELEVENT, which last month announced the sixth International Champions Cup and the first-ever Women's International Champions Cup, has become a key driver of soccer, providing innovative global experiences with increased access for fans and opportunities to showcase world-class athletes.

"We've made it our mission to promote and grow soccer globally, and the acquisition of BRC is a pivotal move for RELEVENT, setting into motion our plans for investing in multicultural communities across the United States," said Daniel Sillman, CEO of RELEVENT.

