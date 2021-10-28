Relevnt Announces $2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Instantly Enable People to Connect, Communicate and Cast Their Favorite Content With Their Community

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevnt, the app that connects you to the content and people you love, today announced a $2.5 million Seed round of funding. Building on Relevnt's innovative group messaging with live interactive podcasting, these additional funds will accelerate the company's strategic product and community growth initiatives.

From Fantasy Football to the politics of Cannabis, and campus life to your favorite events, Relevnt's group messaging doesn't just connect you to content, it connects you to your people, and gives you the mic! Relevnt was created to allow people to freely express themselves and encourage them to start conversations. Positioned to become THE place for instant authentic conversation about the things people care about, Relevnt is quickly expanding across the nation, especially on college campuses.

"There are limitless outlets to consume entertaining and meaningful content. There are several others built just for messaging, and yet another group focused just on creating and casting content," offered Winder Hughes, Relevnt CEO and Founder. "What's been missing is a solid connection between the content, the people who care about it and your empowered voice. Relevnt simply brings together your big and small interests, your people and you. This new funding and our rapid growth are exciting indicators that Relevnt is filling a deep and varied need."

With location-based functionality, Relevnt is where inclusive community and entertainment meets empowerment, as users can be moderators and participants can become creators, instantly. No extra equipment needed to cast, no invites required to participate, and Relevnt makes it easy to find and create.

