RELEX Delivers Record First Half 2026 Growth

Company reports strongest first half in its history as North American growth strategy and AI-native platform continue to gain traction

ATLANTA and HELSINKI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions today announced record first-half 2026 results, driven by strong customer demand, record North American contract value, and continued innovation across its AI-native unified planning platform.

RELEX saw continued momentum across retail, wholesale, and manufacturing customers. Growth was supported by increasing adoption of RELEX's unified approach to supply chain, merchandising, pricing, supply and production planning, helping organizations improve decision-making, accelerate automation, deploy more quickly, and respond faster to market change.

North American key growth engine; global customer adoption increases

RELEX achieved record first-half performance in 2026, delivering approximately 83% year-over-year (YoY) growth in new contract value (H1) and 28% subscription revenue growth in constant currencies. North America remained a key growth engine during the period, achieving 163% YoY growth in new contract value (H1). Q2 2026 also marked the 76th consecutive quarter of ARR growth, reflecting strong demand from global retailers and manufacturers.

RELEX reports that over 250 customers globally are now using AI within their RELEX footprint. RELEX also continued to accelerate customer deployments, helping organizations achieve value in weeks through AI-assisted implementation and rapid onboarding.

RELEX expanded its customer footprint across strategic growth categories including grocery, convenience, manufacturing, and specialty retail with nearly 50 customer signings in the first half of the year. In addition, RELEX continued to strengthen its manufacturing business, with new customer wins, additional customer go-lives, and continued investment in AI-native capabilities that connect demand, supply, and production planning on a single platform. (see PR here).

Continued innovation across the RELEX platform

During the first half of 2026, RELEX introduced new capabilities designed to help customers deploy AI more effectively, automate complex planning decisions, and extend innovation across their organizations.

RELEX Open: RELEX Open, the company's extensible platform architecture, enables customers to deploy proven planning capabilities at scale, connect their own AI agents and systems to RELEX, and build new workflows and applications directly on the platform. RELEX Open reflects the company's belief that customers should be able to combine their own innovation with proven planning capabilities in a governed and scalable environment.

RELEX Open, the company's extensible platform architecture, enables customers to deploy proven planning capabilities at scale, connect their own AI agents and systems to RELEX, and build new workflows and applications directly on the platform. RELEX Open reflects the company's belief that customers should be able to combine their own innovation with proven planning capabilities in a governed and scalable environment. Agentic AI capabilities: RELEX introduced productized AI agents that help planners identify forecast issues, unlock supply constraints, stress-test plans, and accelerate decision-making across supply chain operations. These capabilities build on RELEX's broader vision of agentic AI, combining specialized planning expertise with automation to help customers move from insights to action more quickly.

RELEX introduced productized AI agents that help planners identify forecast issues, unlock supply constraints, stress-test plans, and accelerate decision-making across supply chain operations. These capabilities build on RELEX's broader vision of agentic AI, combining specialized planning expertise with automation to help customers move from insights to action more quickly. AI-native Fresh and Store Operations: Following the acquisition and integration of Ida, RELEX expanded its end-to-end fresh and store operations capabilities, combining AI-powered fresh ordering, centralized and in-store production planning, and real-time store execution on a unified platform. The solution adapts forecasts to shelf life and changing demand, automates store-level decisions, and enables store teams to adjust decisions in real time. Early customer deployments are helping retailers reduce waste, improve on-shelf availability, and achieve faster time to value, with new implementations going live in weeks.

Following the acquisition and integration of Ida, RELEX expanded its end-to-end fresh and store operations capabilities, combining AI-powered fresh ordering, centralized and in-store production planning, and real-time store execution on a unified platform. The solution adapts forecasts to shelf life and changing demand, automates store-level decisions, and enables store teams to adjust decisions in real time. Early customer deployments are helping retailers reduce waste, improve on-shelf availability, and achieve faster time to value, with new implementations going live in weeks. Platform enhancements: RELEX continued to invest across its unified planning platform, introducing new capabilities for commercial planning, pricing, forecasting, integrations, and automation, helping customers achieve value quickly and connect decision-making across their operations.

"Organizations are navigating an increasingly complex environment, from economic uncertainty and supply chain disruption to rapidly evolving AI technologies," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Co-founder and Group CEO of RELEX Solutions. "Our first-half results reflect the confidence customers are placing in RELEX to help them make faster, better decisions across their operations. As planning becomes more connected and AI becomes more practical, companies are looking for platforms that deliver measurable business outcomes at scale."

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides an AI platform for intelligent decision-making and automation across complex operational environments. Trusted by 600+ customers globally, RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers plan, decide, and act across demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply chain operations.

Built on two decades of domain expertise and a unified data foundation, the RELEX platform helps companies to deploy, connect, and scale capabilities on a single platform. With RELEX Open, customers can extend the platform by connecting AI agents, enterprise systems, and customer-built capabilities, allowing them to innovate at their own pace. Leading brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco use RELEX to run and continuously evolve their operations. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers.

SOURCE RELEX Solutions