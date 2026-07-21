Factors Group of Nutritional Companies to Improve End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility with RELEX

Global manufacturer to unify demand, inventory, and production planning for clearer decision-making across 9,000 SKUs

COQUITLAM, BC, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc., a leading manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, will implement RELEX Solutions to strengthen visibility and coordination across its global supply chain. The company will deploy a unified planning platform to support end-to-end decision-making across demand, inventory, and production planning.

Factors Group operates manufacturing sites across Canada, the United States, and Australia, managing a complex portfolio of approximately 9,000 SKUs across four distribution centers. Its supply chain teams have historically relied on a combination of legacy systems, spreadsheet-based processes, and reporting tools. As the business continues to grow and evolve, this approach has made it harder to maintain consistent visibility into product availability and respond quickly to changing market conditions.

With RELEX, Factors Group will gain an integrated, end-to-end planning environment that connects data and decisions across the entire organization. RELEX demand and supply planning uses AI to build an accurate picture of demand by combining internal and external signals, then generates optimized supply plans aligned with business targets and real-world constraints. The process runs automatically, removing manual bottlenecks from day-to-day planning while giving teams the flexibility to model scenarios and stress-test decisions before committing to them.

Operating at a highly granular level and at scale, the platform gives Factors Group a single, coherent view of demand and supply across its global network, producing plans that are both accurate and operationally feasible. This means better coordination between teams, more consistent service levels, and the confidence to make decisions that hold up as the business grows.

"As a business committed to continuous improvement, implementing an integrated planning platform is a natural next step," said Kevin Comer, VP Global Supply Chain at Factors Group of Nutritional Companies. "We're focused on giving our teams better visibility into product availability and the tools to plan more effectively across our global operations."

"RELEX provides one solution, giving Factors Group a single source of truth for supply chain decisions," said Stefano Scandelli, SVP Manufacturing at RELEX Solutions. "With this foundation in place, they can respond faster to change and support continued global growth."

About Factors Group Canada

Factors Group of Companies is a premier, family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high-quality natural health products. For over half a century, the company has specialized in the research, development, and production of vitamins, minerals, herbal remedies, and specialty supplements. Headquartered in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Factors Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and distributes to natural health stores, pharmacies, and grocery markets worldwide. Dedicated to social and environmental responsibility, Factors Group is committed to advancing the wellness industry through rigorous quality control and sustainable practices.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

SOURCE RELEX Solutions