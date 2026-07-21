RELEX Solutions gets adopted by Eucatex to Transform Supply Chain

Brazilian manufacturer to align demand, inventory, and distribution planning across its Construction Materials business

SALTO, Brazil, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucatex S.A., one of Brazil's largest industrial manufacturers, has selected RELEX Solutions to improve supply chain planning across its construction materials business. The company will deploy demand planning, inventory planning, and distribution planning capabilities from RELEX, with São Paulo-based consultancy Sintec Consulting leading the implementation.

Founded in 1951 and publicly listed on B3 (EUCA3/EUCA4), Eucatex operates seven manufacturing facilities in Brazil and exports to more than 40 countries across Latin America, North America, and Europe. Its construction materials business includes paints, laminate flooring, doors, and partitions.

As the business grew, managing inventory across an expanding product portfolio became more complex. By the end of 2025, inventory levels were putting increased pressure on working capital. Planning relied on spreadsheet-based processes with limited integration across commercial, supply chain, and logistics teams, making it difficult to maintain a consistent view of stock across more than 1,300 SKUs.

RELEX will help Eucatex move to a unified planning approach, starting with AI-driven demand, distribution, and inventory planning that generates forecasts at SKU, channel, and distribution center level, up to 18 months in advance.

These forecasts feed directly into inventory optimization, where safety stock and replenishment parameters are recalibrated dynamically by SKU and location. Distribution planning then converts those signals into coordinated transfer orders across Eucatex's network, aligned to logistics constraints and service level targets. This will help reduce emergency shipments and improve product availability.

By aligning commercial, supply chain, and logistics teams around a shared view of demand, the company aims to bring greater consistency and visibility to planning decisions, reducing stockouts, improving planning efficiency, and supporting inventory management.

"Our goal with this project goes well beyond deploying new technology," said José Antônio Goulart de Carvalho, Executive Vice President and DRI at Eucatex. "We are building planning capabilities that give our leadership team clear visibility and control over our supply chain. RELEX gives us the foundation to manage working capital more actively, improve availability for our customers, and support continued growth."

"Eucatex has built one of Brazil's most respected sustainability programs, from 48,000 hectares of managed forests to 50% renewable energy powering its factories," said Martín Saludas, VP Manufacturing LATAM at RELEX Solutions. "Better planning helps reduce excess inventory, avoid unnecessary transport, and use resources more efficiently. The focus is on improving how the supply chain performs day to day."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

SOURCE RELEX Solutions