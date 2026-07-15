RELEX Named a Leader in the 2026 Nucleus Research Enterprise Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix

Recognition highlights platform expansion across RELEX Open, the unified platform's agentic AI capabilities, expanding manufacturing footprint, and accelerated implementations across retail and manufacturing

HELSINKI and ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions, provider of the AI platform for intelligent decision-making and automation across complex operational environments, has once again been named a Leader in Nucleus Research's Enterprise Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix. The recognition reflects the platform's ability to connect demand, supply, and production planning for mid-sized to large enterprises across retail, wholesale, distribution, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing.

The Nucleus Research Enterprise Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix evaluates vendors on the functionality they deliver and the value they provide to customers. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that RELEX has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant, having first achieved this in the 2025 report.

RELEX was recognized for its supply chain capabilities including demand planning and sensing, production planning and scheduling, inventory planning, integrated business planning, supplier collaboration, retail connected planning, and pricing and promotions. RELEX's manufacturing planning capabilities continued to expand over the past year, with new customer deployments spanning food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, flexible packaging, home and personal care, and automotive aftermarket parts. The platform now supports nearly 140 manufacturers globally, with capabilities including production planning and scheduling at the minute level, reverse bill-of-materials and recipe optimization, shelf-life and expiry management, campaign scheduling, and tank planning for liquid and bulk materials.

Over the past year, RELEX has also expanded its composable platform architecture through RELEX Open, including plug-ins that let teams, partners, and customers build new functionality without lengthy development cycles. The platform advanced Rebot, its embedded AI assistant, as a gateway to agentic planning workflows, introduced reusable AI skills, and added AI-assisted diagnostics for issues such as stockouts, spoilage, and excess inventory. The acquisition of Ida also strengthened RELEX's fresh food capabilities, bringing AI-driven fresh replenishment and store ordering for loose and perishable products.

"RELEX stands out in this year's evaluation for the breadth of planning capabilities it brings together across demand, supply, inventory, production, replenishment, and retail planning," said Charles Brennan, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "That connected approach is important because customers realize ROI when planning decisions translate into better forecast accuracy, lower inventory exposure, improved availability, and faster response to change. RELEX's investments in agentic AI build on that foundation by helping planning teams identify exceptions earlier, evaluate scenarios faster, and move closer to continuous decision support."

"Being named a Leader by Nucleus Research for the second consecutive year reflects the progress our customers are making with RELEX, and the work our teams have put into expanding what the platform can do," said Madhav Durbha, Group Vice President, Product GTM and Industry Strategy, RELEX Solutions. "Pure Fishing is an example of a customer that speaks to what we are seeing across manufacturing, where long lead times make a more precise demand signal business critical. With RELEX Open, we've made it significantly easier for customers and partners to extend the platform to their specific needs, and with agentic AI now embedded into planning workflows, we are helping organizations move from reacting to disruption to anticipating and acting on it automatically."

Learn more about this report and how RELEX is positioned here.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides an AI platform for intelligent decision-making and automation across complex operational environments. Trusted by 700+ customers globally, RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers plan, decide, and act across demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply chain operations.

Built on two decades of domain expertise and a unified data foundation, the RELEX platform helps companies to deploy, connect, and scale capabilities on a single platform, to innovate at their own pace. Leading brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Ford South America, GEPP, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco use RELEX to run and continuously evolve their operations. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

SOURCE RELEX Solutions