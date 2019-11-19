Reliable 1 Labs Announces Participation With Comic Relief's Red Nose Foundation

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable 1 Laboratories, the Long Island-based manufacturer and distributor of a full line of OTC products led by 105-year-old Boroleum Nasal Ointment, has entered an agreement to become a proud partner of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

Boroleum Ointment, the Gold Standard in healing people who have red, sore noses since 1906.

Red Nose Day is a national fundraising campaign supported by the biggest names in film, music and entertainment. It has raised over $190 million to end child poverty in its first 5 years, positively impacting over 16 million children in need. Red Nose Day takes place each year in May, with the date for 2020 yet to be announced

Reliable 1 Labs is the maker of Boroleum Ointment, which since 1906 has been the Gold Standard in healing people who have red, sore noses. This makes Reliable1 an ideal partner to Red Nose Day. Boroleum Ointment is a Nasal Ointment that soothes, relieves and protects sore noses due to cold and dry weather and allergies. It moisturizes dry and cracked facial skin, treats chapped lips and temporarily relieves pain and itching associated with minor burns, sunburn, cuts, scrapes, insect bites and other skin irritations. Boroleum is such an institution among American families, it is displayed in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

Reliable 1 Labs President David Seltzer stated, "Ironically, you put on a Red Nose on Red Nose Day but for the rest of the year, Boroleum is the number one remedy for treating red noses. Red Nose Day is helping to end child poverty here in the US and internationally, and it is a great honor to be a part of it. When we saw the Red Noses that are a big part of the fundraising for the campaign, we knew it was the perfect fit for Boroleum, which has been treating red noses for 105 years."

For more information about Reliable 1 Labs, Boroleum Ointment or the partnership with Red Nose Day, contact Reliable 1 Labs at 516-341-0666.

ABOUT RELIABLE 1 LABS

Reliable 1 Laboratories, LLC is an Over the Counter (OTC) and Nutritional Supplements provider with a leadership team holding 100+ years of experience, a growing line of almost 100 different products and an impeccable reputation for quality, efficacy and good manufacturing practices. Located right outside Manhattan in Valley Stream, NY, Reliable 1 Labs provides its customers and partners quality solutions and products with the highest level of service and integrity and prides itself on a core set of values that is reflected in every single product that carries the company name.

ABOUT RED NOSE DAY

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run in the United States by Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign's founding in 1988. Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty and has raised over $190 million to date. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. Since launching in the U.S., Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact:

David Seltzer-Reliable 1 Labs- 516-341-0666 x1003

Andy Jacobs-Gravitas Marketing Strategies-631-351-2977

SOURCE Reliable 1 Laboratories