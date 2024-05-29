"Reliable and Reputable" EnviTec Biogas USA Inc. unveils two gas upgrading projects

Two biogas plants commissioned totaling over 285 scfm of RNG within 3 months

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A double launch: Germany's largest biogas producer EnviTec Biogas, has successfully completed two more biogas projects in the USA in Cassville, New York and Ellington, Connecticut. The two plants were planned, designed, and constructed by the company's subsidiary, EnviTec Biogas USA Inc. over the past 18 months. EnviTec supplied South Jersey Industries (SJI), the owner of both plants, with fermenter technology, internal and external heating systems, digester covers, pumps, raw gas treatment, O2 generation and EnviThan gas upgrading system. In addition to the mechanical equipment, EnviTec also provided the electrical control cabinets (software & hardware) for the AD and gas upgrading system.

The project developer, REV LNG LLC (REV), praised the professional and highly productive collaboration after completion: "EnviTec Biogas has proven to be a reliable and reputable partner. Specifically, they have provided value to us in terms of on-time delivery, ease of startup, and after-market sales and support. We put a lot of faith in EnviTec and they have risen to the challenges from planning through execution. The strongest element of their supply was that they brought a wealth of experience during construction, start-up, and support beyond sign-off," according to David Kailbourne, CEO. The plants are fed with 100% dairy manure and supply the produced biomethane to natural gas grids. "The gas is transported by trailer to the respective feed-in points," explains Stefan Dehne, General Manager of EnviTec Biogas Construction LLC.

The combined biogas and EnviThan gas upgrading plant in Cassville produces 135 scfm while the plant in Ellington produces 150 scfm of RNG. "The plants are almost identical in design and this modular approach is key to reduce cost and construction timelines. These plants are a significant milestone for EnviTec in the US and we look forward to performance testing in Auburn and Lowville, NY in the coming weeks," adds Timothy Logan, President of EnviTec Biogas Construction LLC. Besides providing the technology for the two plants, EnviTec Biogas is also a biological and technical service provider delivering its experience from over 20 years of biogas plant construction and operation and service to its US customers. "We're constantly adding to our stock of critical spares to improve plant availability at our two warehouse locations in North America, and we're currently setting up our own laboratory with support from our Biology department in Germany," says Dehne.

With its entry into the US market, EnviTec Biogas has successfully commissioned eight biogas / RNG projects with four connected to the natural gas grid. Eleven additional projects, which EnviTec Biogas is implementing for its customer SJI Renewable Energy Ventures LLC (SJI), will be connected to the grid beginning in the next few weeks and continuing throughout 2024. At buildout the platform will produce a total of more than 5,300 scfm of RNG.

About EnviTec Biogas USA Inc.

EnviTec Biogas USA Inc. is an independent subsidiary of EnviTec Biogas AG, Germany. Based in Beaverton, Oregon, the company covers the entire value chain to produce renewable natural gas, heat and power: this includes the planning and construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. If required, the company handles biological and technical services and offers operational management. The parent company operates 88 of its own plants, making it the largest biogas producer in Germany. EnviTec's business activities also include the production and marketing of climate neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (LCO 2 ). The company is represented in 15 countries worldwide with its own companies, sales offices, strategic cooperations, and joint ventures. In the USA, EnviTec has offices and warehouses in Rochester in New York and Watertown in South Dakota and headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. In 2022, the EnviTec Group generated revenues of EUR 382.8 million and EBT of EUR 66.6 million. The Group currently employs a total of around 640 people, 25 of whom form the team of EnviTec Biogas USA Inc. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007.

