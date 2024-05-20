Reliable Batteries Inc. to be acquired by Energy Products Inc., Strengthening Distribution Network

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Products Inc. announced today the acquisition of Reliable Batteries Inc., a leading independent battery distributor based out of New Hope, MN. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Energy Products creating an eighth distribution point to efficiently service their growing customer base.

Energy Products has experienced incredible growth in recent years. This acquisition represents their sixth major expansion in recent years and their second acquisition in 2024.

Brett Smith, President of Energy Products, expressed excitement stating, "We are thrilled with our acquisition of Reliable Batteries. Tim and Jessi have built a wonderful team and a great business. We look forward to them staying onboard to continue their leadership roles. The acquisition further enhances our rapidly growing distribution network, opening an adjacent market for Energy Products. This expansion aligns perfectly with our strategic vision and will deliver exceptional value for our customers and continued strong results for our partners."

Tim Sova of Reliable Batteries stated, "We have always built the business on a foundation seeking to excel at customer service, offering quality products with competitive pricing, and building long term partnerships. I firmly believe that any long-term relationship must be good for both parties to be sustainable, and this requires communication, trust, and integrity. I am thrilled and excited to be joining Energy Products as I know they share the same values and ideals as we've founded our business on. I am looking forward to how this partnership will allow us to serve our customers even better in the future."

SOURCE Energy Products Inc.