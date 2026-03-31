Reliable, Compliant, Globally Supported: NOARK Data Center Power Solutions for North America

DALLAS, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American data center market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the surge in cloud computing, AI applications, and increasing demand for high-performance digital infrastructure. As data consumption rises, operators face growing pressure to expand capacity quickly, maintain high reliability, and ensure operational safety, all while keeping construction timelines tight and managing costs. This rapid expansion creates a critical need for efficient, reliable, and compliant solutions that can support large-scale deployments.

NOARK addresses these challenges by providing data center power solutions supported by the global supply chain, combining robust logistics, short delivery cycles, and high safety and reliability standards. These solutions help data center operators overcome logistical hurdles, accelerate deployment, and maintain uninterrupted operations, meeting both performance and safety demands in an increasingly complex market.

Global Supply Chain : Rapid Delivery and industry-leading Reliability

Leveraging the strength of the global integrated supply chain, NOARK can help clients in North America receive a consistent and reliable supply of products and solutions. By coordinating production, logistics, and quality control across the global network, NOARK ensures projects stay on schedule without compromising component quality. Customers benefit from a seamless supply experience, rapid delivery and industry-leading reliability backed by the confidence of a trusted global group. In a North American data center project, the delivery was completed two months ahead of the agreed schedule，going beyond the customer's expected timeline.

Agile Collaboration and Global Resource Integration

The R&D design team of NOARK, working closely with its local team, conducts rapid analysis and breakdown of customer requirements, ensuring solutions are precisely tailored to client needs. The team efficiently designs, develops, and delivers both products and integrated solutions. This collaborative approach reflects NOARK's commitment to high-performance teamwork, agile execution, and customer-centric service, enabling clients to implement projects quickly and confidently.

Short Delivery Cycles: Meeting Time-Sensitive Project Needs

Time is critical in large-scale data center projects. NOARK's efficient production and logistics capabilities enable short lead times, allowing project teams to stay on track and meet demanding construction timelines. By reducing waiting periods for essential equipment, NOARK helps data centers accelerate deployment, avoid costly delays, and get systems online faster.

High Reliability and Safety: Protecting Mission-Critical Operations

In the high-stakes environment of data centers, safety and reliability are paramount. For instance, the NOARK low-voltage switchboards show higher performance with short circuit current. In data centers, it is vital that power is uninterrupted and redundancy is maintained. Our suite of Power Transformers ensures availability of supply and the right level of redundancy required in the system.

With superior electrical protection, thermal management, and mechanical durability, NOARK products ensure mission-critical systems continue operating safely under high-demand conditions. As a result, data center operators gain greater system stability, predictable performance, and long-term reliability throughout the full lifecycle of their infrastructure.

Regulatory Compliance and Industry Standards

NOARK's Transmission & Distribution solutions, low-voltage switchboard and related Circuit Protection products are designed and manufactured in full compliance with American electrical safety regulations, and UL 891 certifications. The products also adhere to environmental and quality management standards, ensuring sustainable and safe operation. By meeting these rigorous regulatory requirements, NOARK provides clients with confidence that their critical data center operations are supported by products that are both safe and fully compliant.

Andy Li, General Manager, NOARK, North America, said, "At NOARK, our mission is to help every customer achieve success. We understand the critical demands of data center projects in North America, and we are committed to delivering solutions that are timely, comprehensive, and reliable. By leveraging the strength of our global supply chain and expertise, we ensure our clients can operate confidently, scale efficiently, and meet the challenges of a rapidly growing market."

From new build projects to upgrades of existing facilities, NOARK's solutions provide operational confidence for data center operators. NOARK enables clients to focus on growth, innovation, and delivering uninterrupted services to their customers.

Patrick Woodham, General Manager, NOARK, USA and Canada, together with the company's Research and Development (R&D) team, made a strong impression on a North American customer through their professionalism and collaborative approach.

"NOARK delivered and implemented its solution on schedule, fully meeting our reliability requirements," said the customer. "Their global supply chain enabled seamless coordination across multiple facilities, and working with the NOARK team has been smooth and highly efficient."

With a decade of continuous development, NOARK has established a comprehensive portfolio of power distribution and control components, including power circuit breakers, molded case circuit breakers, motor control products, and variable frequency drives (VFDs). Looking ahead to 2026, NOARK will continue to progressively complete its medium-voltage product portfolio for applications up to and including 69 kV, further strengthening its capabilities medium-voltage power distribution systems.

About NOARK Electric

NOARK Electric is a leading provider of low, medium, and high-voltage electrical systems—including motor control, circuit protection, and distribution solutions. NOARK benefits from global R&D, resources, and innovation of its group. The company maintains R&D centers in Texas, Shanghai, and Prague, and serves customers worldwide.

na.noark-electric.com, [email protected]

SOURCE NOARK