Reliable Contractors Transform Its HR And Finance Processes Using FlowForma Process Automation

Reliable Contractors are a leading provider of highly skilled labour resources for civil engineering projects across the UK, boasting a large number of successful projects in its ever-growing portfolio. However, like most firms in the construction industry, paper forms continue to be a bugbear for staff to complete daily. To begin, the firm looked at improving its HR and finance processes before implementing further across the business. Emma Brown, QA & Compliance Administrator at Reliable Contractors set about finding a solution to coincide with the business' continuous improvement journey.

After establishing the FlowForma Process Automation tool as their preferred tool of choice due to its no code capabilities, Emma and her colleagues set about automating an Employment Application Process. The process involves a member of the public submitting an application for a job vacancy on a public form, via FlowForma's Engage add-on.

Additionally, a Contract of Employment Process has also been digitized, containing an eight-step form between a new employee and the Contract Management team. Other HR processes such as Leave Requests and an Observation Card Process have also been brought online, with more processes outlined for improvement in the future.

"Since implementing the FlowForma Process Automation tool to digitize our business processes, we've seen a vast amount of time saved for our employees to complete these formally paper tasks. To date we have automated approximately ten processes primarily in our HR and Finance departments to begin with. We have also highlighted other potential processes to digitize elsewhere in the organization which we hope to optimize in the future, to coincide with our commitment to continuously improve as a company," commented Emma Brown, QA & Compliance Administrator at Reliable Contractors.

"The Construction sector is an industry which is seeing a digital revolution right now, as organizations are beginning to embrace process automation solutions to cut down on the amount of paper floating about on sites and construction projects. Reliable Contractors are now benefiting from a streamlined solution to replace paper internally in their administrative departments and can look forward to continuing this initiative across the entire business in the future," added Paul Stone, Solution Architect & Product Strategist at FlowForma.

Learn more about how Reliable Contractors are transforming their paper-based business processes and improving business engagements with employees and suppliers, using the FlowForma Process Automation tool in this short video.

About Reliable Contractors

Reliable Contractors have been providing contingency skilled labour supporting tier one contractors on major infrastructure projects for over 40 years. Their strategic office locations, supported by their Regional Resource centres, give them nationwide coverage with the ability to provide local sustainable labour specific to every project. Their stability lies in the continuous investment in their people giving clear career progression through a tailored approach to their upskilling and training needs as well as their health and wellbeing. This has allowed them to retain a core workforce of highly skilled operatives with multi-sector, major project experience.

Communication is at the heart of what they do from the leadership and behaviour of their internal back office, to the way they support, encourage, and actively monitor their site operatives through their Contract Managers. Their investment in an automated workflow solution that removes its dependency on paper-based processes and integrates them with their clients has been paramount to their continued growth and success. By adapting to the changes in the industry, Reliable look forward to offering an end-to-end solution which is cost effective in optimizing efficiency and collaboration in one easy to use, transparent process.

SOURCE FlowForma