Reliable Energy Partners Welcomes Industry Veterans Johnny Maddox and Todd Tanis to Leadership Team

New Appointments Signal Commitment to Operational Excellence and Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable Energy Partners ("Reliable Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the additions of Johnny Maddox and Todd Tanis to its leadership team, further strengthening the Company's position as a leader in the propane industry.

Johnny Maddox, joining Reliable Energy as Chief Operating Officer, brings an extensive track record spanning 25 years in operations, including 18 years within the propane sector. Mr. Maddox has earned a strong reputation in the propane industry through key leadership roles at leading companies such as Ferrellgas, AmeriGas, and most recently, at ThompsonGas, where he served as Area Vice President. He has extensive experience overseeing large-scale operations, driving organizational growth, and fostering a culture of safety and efficiency.

Todd Tanis, joining Reliable Energy as Vice President of Operations, has over 20 years of operational leadership experience, including 13 years dedicated to the propane industry. Mr. Tanis has held senior positions with top energy providers, including Ferrellgas, AmeriGas, and most recently as Area Vice President at ThompsonGas, where he demonstrated a unique ability to drive organic growth and foster employee success, earning industry recognition for his strategic vision and hands-on approach. Mr. Tanis will play a crucial role in driving operational best practices at all of Reliable Energy's partner companies.

"Johnny and Todd embody the spirit of servant leadership along with a relentless commitment to safety and employee development," said Sean Daugherty, CEO of Reliable Energy. "Their combined expertise in mergers and acquisitions, integration, and driving growth & efficiency through continuous improvement sets a high standard and further distinguishes Reliable Energy as a compelling partner for propane marketers considering a sale of their business. We are thrilled to welcome Johnny and Todd to our leadership team and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our company's future."

"These appointments represent a major milestone for Reliable Energy and are indicators of Soundcore's strategy of creating market leading businesses by investing in human capital and operational best practices as a complement to our acquisition strategy" said Michael Khutorsky, Senior Managing Director of Soundcore Capital Partners. "With Johnny, Todd and our existing team, Sean has assembled a world class organization which truly differentiates Reliable Energy as a provider of choice for residential and commercial propane customers."

Founded by Soundcore in November of 2025, Reliable Energy has focused on building a strong regional presence by integrating its portfolio companies and streamlining operations to deliver exceptional value to its customers. The Company is committed to leveraging industry expertise and innovative solutions to drive growth while maintaining a high standard of safety and service excellence across all its locations. Reliable Energy completed four acquisitions in 2025.

About Soundcore Capital Partners

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 112 acquisitions across fourteen platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

About Reliable Energy Partners

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Reliable Energy is a dedicated partner in delivering superior energy solutions that meet the needs of a diverse customer base. Reliable Energy strives to make a significant impact on the industry and the communities it serves by connecting customers with a safe, affordable, and sustainable fuel option. Reliable Energy is dedicated to creating strategic partnerships with propane business owners and attracting new customers through organic growth opportunities. For more information, please visit www.reliable-ep.com.

