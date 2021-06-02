Reliable of Milwaukee Enters Into a Five Year Licensing Agreement with kathy ireland® Worldwide

Under the new agreement, the supermodel-turned-supermogul and her creative team at kiWW ® will design new items for the kathy ireland ® by MUK LUKS line with Reliable, following closely the guidelines set forth by the kathy ireland ® brand team. "We are extremely honored to partner with Kathy and her super brilliant and creative team at kathy ireland ® Worldwide. Kathy is a fashion icon! Kathy and her team's ability to forecast trends and design items for women, men and kids at every price point is remarkable. We are truly honored to partner with one of the fashion industry's most powerful women," says Mr. Blutstein.

"We are delighted to partner with Mark and the Reliable of Milwaukee family and team members," says Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®. "Each piece in the MUK LUKS collections is not only comfortable and of the highest quality, but also celebrates self-expression and individual beauty, a concept all of us at kiWW® believe in so strongly and promote. In addition, Mark and the team at Reliable align with our philanthropic philosophy of giving back to our communities, with Reliable supporting many causes including FFANY Charities, the American Heart Association and many more. We look forward to working with Mark and his team in bringing our customers kathy ireland® by MUK LUKS," adds Ms. Ireland, who is named one of the most influential women in fashion by Fairchild Publications.

"Many companies were vying for this license, but after speaking with Mark and meeting the Reliable of Milwaukee team, we knew that this was the right partnership for our brand," says Larry Childers, Vice President of Team Operations for kiWW® who facilitated the agreement along with Rocco Ingemi, Executive Vice President, Fashion and Fine Jewelry, kathy ireland® Worldwide. "Not only did the designs and design philosophy of the brand speak to us, but the entire Reliable team's outlook on individual responsibility in bringing change to the human condition was moving and truly spoke volumes to us about the company."

As part of the agreement, Reliable of Milwaukee will be the exclusive sales agency for the kathy ireland® by MUK LUKS slippers, socks, headwear, accessories and shoes. The full line will be available for Fall 2021.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

