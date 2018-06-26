Reliable Software named among CIOReview's Most Promising DevOps Solution Providers for 2018

The selection panel for this honor included CEOs, CIOs, venture capitalists, industry analysts and the editorial board of CIOReview. Their goal was to simplify CIOs' searches for DevOps solution partners by identifying the providers that offer "powerful yet innovative solutions in the field of development and operations."

"This recognition of our innovative RDOPS™ platform is a testament to our team's dedication to helping clients unlock value and unleash new potential in their organizations," said Ravi Vallem, CEO of Reliable Software. "Our RDOPS™ Platform Accelerator helps organizations transition to a DevOps culture to build data-driven, agile and more innovative applications and businesses."

RDOPS™ offers users a common interface to build DevOps infrastructure and toolchains as well as develop, deploy and operate applications, enabling clients to build continuous deployment pipelines in minutes, rather than weeks. The solution's artificial intelligence-powered feedback loop also allows RDOPS™ to modify deployment strategies and improve performance with limited human intervention. This can help companies improve efficiency in application development and management, saving up to 40 percent of costs in comparison to legacy application development processes.

Reliable Software's DevOps services and solutions work with both open source and enterprise software within any cloud environment. The company's DevOps experts collaborate with cloud and tool providers such as Google Cloud and Kubernetes, Amazon (AWS) Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft (Azure) Cloud, Pivotal (Cloud Foundry), Dynatrace (monitoring tool) and Docker to perform continuous integration and continuous deployments (CI/CD) of full monolithic applications to virtual machines as well as microservices deployed and containers.

About Reliable Software

Reliable Software provides innovative data services and solutions, personalized for each of its customers. For the past 14 years, the company has worked with leading technology partners to deliver scalable, flexible and efficient Cloud, DevOps, Big Data and Analytics solutions for today's evolving business. Learn more at www.rsrit.com, and by following Reliable Software on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

