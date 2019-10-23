Reliable Solutions To Use When Working Or Volunteering With Urinary Incontinence

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Liberty male external catheter for urinary management, is sharing top trends for the 5 million men in the United States that are managing incontinence and are living an active lifestyle, working or volunteering. Everyone can share their skills and talents without the stress or worry about accidents. Men's Liberty gives you the freedom to do what you love and feel more like yourself again. Go ahead and sign up to coach little league or serve on the board. With Men's Liberty, all they'll see is your service. Incontinence will stay your secret.

Leave limits behind

Men's Liberty was designed to be a dependable, dignified and discreet solution for men with incontinence. One Men's Liberty provides reliable, skin-friendly protection for up to 24 hours. That means you can confidently volunteer for all kinds of projects from building to training and coaching. From neighborhood cleanup projects to International mission trips, Men's Liberty offers convenience and comfort without the need to constantly rush to the bathroom.

Do more with confidence

Fear of leaks, odor or accidents often leads to shame and isolation. What would you do if you didn't have to worry about any of that anymore? Like most men, you would probably get back to the active life you enjoyed. Men's Liberty understands that men still want to be their masculine, vibrant selves. We designed our unique, external collection system to be secure, discreet and unobtrusive. Feel more confident when the focus is on you and not your fear. Feel free to just be you again.

Convenient and easy to use

Men's Liberty takes about two minutes to apply and one unit can last all day and night. You'll stay dry, so serve with confidence. No special equipment or extra time needed. Men's Liberty is a convenient, easy to use alternative solution to diapers, pads and condom catheters and one unit can be worn for up to 24 hours, making it a great solution for an active lifestyle.

About BioDerm

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement and skin protection. BioDerm's Men's Liberty™ device offers a new way to manage male urinary incontinence that dependably replaces diapers, pads and condom catheters. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com.

SOURCE BioDerm

Related Links

http://www.bioderminc.com

