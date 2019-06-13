Reliance Global Group CEO Provides Letter to Shareholders Summarizing Key Milestones Achieved and Outlining Growth Strategy

LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company in the insurance brokerage and real estate industries, today provided the following letter to shareholders from the Company's CEO, Ezra Beyman.

"To our valued shareholders,

Over the past nine months, since I became the Company's CEO, we have dramatically transformed the business and built the foundation for Reliance Global Group to become a premier holding company with diversified interests in the insurance and real estate markets. Specifically, we are focused on acquiring growing, cash flow positive insurance agencies at favorable multiples. The policies sold by agencies provide a long-term, predictable revenue stream and, unlike insurance carriers, agencies do not bear insurance risk. Similarly, we are focused on aggressively acquiring real estate properties with attractive assets and cash flow to drive long-term value for shareholders. At the same time, we are building a scalable national infrastructure to accelerate organic growth and support additional acquisitions to drive economies of scale.

Within our insurance brokerage vertical, we have been very aggressive, yet selective, in our acquisitions. In October 2018 we announced our first two acquisitions, Employee Benefits Solutions and U.S. Benefits Alliance (USBA), two Michigan-based insurance agencies specializing in the sale of health insurance products in the wholesale and retail industry. In December 2018, we acquired Commercial Solutions of Insurance Agency, LLC, a commercial property and casualty insurance company serving the trucking, towing and short-haul services industries.

In April and May 2019, respectively, we announced that Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a private company affiliated with Reliance Global Group, had acquired two agencies: Southwestern Montana Insurance, a group health insurance company providing employee benefits insurance to groups and individuals; and Fortman Insurance Agency, LLC, which provides personal and commercial insurance lines. We are in the process of completing the audited financial statements of these two companies. Our plan is to roll both of these businesses into Reliance Global Group during the third quarter of 2019.

Lastly, we signed letters of intent for two General Agencies (GAs) providing group and individual health insurance. The agencies are located in the Midwest and, when acquired, will significantly increase our health insurance presence within the region.

As part of our organic growth strategy, we launched a national campaign to recruit independent health agents, brokers and National Marketing Organizations to market our portfolio of insurance products. We have also implemented a one-of-a-kind software-based referral program for the insurance industry, to arm our agents with some of the best tools in the industry.

Within our real estate vertical, we signed a letter of intent to acquire 15 multifamily properties across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Georgia in January. Collectively, these properties have an appraised value in excess of $80 million and net equity of approximately $24 million. Also, in January, we signed an additional letter of intent to acquire four more multifamily properties across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Georgia with an appraised value of more than $33 million and net equity of approximately $8 million. We expect these properties to generate over $1.3 million in cash flow for Reliance Global Group annually, after they are acquired. To complete both real estate acquisitions, we are in the process of securing the approval of the lender, and SEC-compliant audited financial statements for both, from Friedman LLP, our auditing firm.

Overall, we are executing on aggressive growth strategy through both organic growth, as well as M&A. On the M&A front, we are committed to identifying undervalued, and accretive transactions that leverage our national infrastructure and core expertise within the real estate and insurance markets. In aggregate, combining the agencies we own and those under LOI, we are now at a pro forma annual premiums revenue run rate in excess of $4.6 million. By leveraging the assets and cash flow of the acquired companies, we are also able to minimize equity dilution. As a result, we believe we are building a highly scalable and profitable business model.

To wrap up, we are excited with our strategic plan for growth, and with the changes we have made in the Company in only nine months. We would like to thank our shareholders, employees and Board of Directors for their ongoing support. We will keep you updated on our progress as developments unfold."

