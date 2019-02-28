Reliance Global Group, Inc. Announces Continuation Of National Expansion Campaign And Additional Signed LOI

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Platte as Vice President of Medicare Sales, overseeing national business development and expansion for RELI's 100% subsidiary, US Benefits Alliance (USBA). As the President of Platinum Benefits Advisors, Brian brings a vast amount of experience operating as a Medicare FMO (Field Marketing Organization). Platinum Benefit Advisors is located in Michigan and has Medicare agents located in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia and Texas.

As a result of Brian's acceptance of his new position with USBA, USBA has signed a LOI to acquire his FMO, Platinum Benefit Advisors. Depending on the timing of the completion of our SEC-compliant audits, the FMO might first be acquired by RELI's affiliate Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, and then acquired by RELI shortly thereafter, pending the completion of RELI's audit, which is in progress.

The onboarding of Brian concludes USBA's national recruitment of an executive management team that has over 220 combined years of experience in agent recruitment and insurance business management.

Ezra Beyman, RELI's CEO, stated, ''We are delighted with RELI's continuing to make acquisitions in the insurance agency space, as well as our vision to grow our independent agencies, and we intend to continue to make acquisitions in the real estate sector as well."

