Reliance Global Group, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Two Commonly Owned Insurance Entities

LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), announces that it has fully executed two separate Letters of Intent to acquire 100% of each of two affiliated Medicare insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to carriers, bear no insurance risk.

One of the agencies is a nationally recognized marketing organization specializing in the Medicare insurance market. This agency operates in over 36 states, servicing over 1,300 downline insurance agents. This acquisition, when completed, is expected to provide top-level contracts and proprietary software that will provide unique solutions for quick and efficient sales and support for Medicare agents nationwide.

The second agency operates as a niche Medicare insurance agency with a substantial market share in the Western U.S.

As previously announced, RELI has launched a national campaign for the expansion of our health insurance divisions. This is a major development in RELI's process, as it will be the catalyst for becoming a national leader in the Medicare insurance sales market.

The agencies to be acquired had revenues of approximately $7,000,000 (unaudited) in 2018 as well as substantial growth year over year. These agencies specialize in placing health specialty products which will complement the agencies we currently own.

As RELI is in the process of completing its audited financial statements, in order to become a SEC- reporting issuer, this proposed acquisition will be acquired by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, and will be transferred into RELI upon the successful completion of the audit. The investment of funds will be supplied by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, of which Ezra Beyman, the CEO of RELI, is a principal.

