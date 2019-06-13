Reliance Products and Bucket Innovations Announce North American Distribution Partnership

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Products LTD and Bucket Innovations, LLC announced a new North American distribution partnership agreement, allowing Reliance Products the licensing rights to manufacture and market Bucket Innovations' industrial-grade, HDPE pails with a patented, integrated handle throughout North America.

New Reliance 5 Gallon Pail

The foundation of this agreement is grounded in the alignment of both entities' core values. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Reliance Products. Their innovative approach and passion for quality-built products made them the perfect collaborator to introduce North America to the Bucket of the Future," said Casey Holder, Co-Founder of Bucket Innovations.

"Bucket Innovations' patented integrated handle is truly a game-changer in the industry," said Linda Friesen, EVP Strategic Partnerships at Reliance Products. "We're excited to offer it as an extension of our industrial and consumer product lines."

The new Reliance 5-Gallon Pail will be available beginning July 2019 through both Reliance's outdoor recreation and industrial divisions.

About Reliance Products LTD

Reliance Products has been delivering industry-leading outdoor recreation and industrial solutions that fuel progress and innovation since 1958. For over 50 years, we've been designing products with simple, made-to-last products you can count on. As the largest North American outdoor brand of durable water container products and a leading provider of portable sanitation products for basecamps everywhere, you see a lot of us. For more information, visit https://www.relianceoutdoors.com and https://relianceproducts.com.

About Bucket Innovations, LLC

Bucket Innovations has developed a revolutionary, patented bucket design that breaks the mold in the industry. While integrating a molded handle into the bottom of industrial-grade pails, in a one-piece mold design, we've been able to remain competitively priced to traditional bucket designs. This improves efficiency and ergonomics for the user and also adds a beneficial safety layer over traditional five-gallon pails. For more information, visit http://www.bucketinnovations.com.

