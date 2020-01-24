Reliance Staffing, A PeopleShare Company, Renews Safety Standard of Excellence® Mark From the American Staffing Association

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Staffing, a PeopleShare Company, recently renewed the Safety Standard of Excellence mark. The program, developed by the American Staffing Association and National Safety Council, promotes staffing industry-wide safety standards through a uniform national program.

By participating in the Safety Standard of Excellence program, staffing agencies, their placed employees, and clients can build knowledge and a mutually beneficial relationship to identify and mitigate or even eliminate workplace hazards and exposures, ensure clear communication between the agencies and clients, and clearly delineate responsibilities of each party—all intended to reduce temporary and contract employee injuries, illnesses, and fatalities.

Renewal of the mark involves the successful completion of an assessment process, conducted by NSC, to ensure the staffing agency is continually enhancing its safety program and utilizing industry best practices.

Beverley Baraniak, Risk Manager shared "Reliance Staffing takes the safety of its employees very seriously. We pride ourselves that everyone involved with the company-internal staff, associates and clients all look out for each other's safety, health and wellbeing. We are thrilled to be associated with ASA and the National Safety Council (NSC) and to have renewed the Safety Standards of Excellence Mark. Reliance will continue to strive to promote the safety & health of all temporary employees and clients."

Promoting and ensuring temporary and contract employee safety and well-being is the responsibility of every staffing agency. In 2013, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched the temporary worker initiative focused on compliance with safety and health requirements when temporary and contract workers are employed under the joint or dual employment of a staffing agency and a host employer. The initiative asserts both host employers and staffing agencies have roles in complying with workplace health and safety requirements and they share responsibility for ensuring worker safety and health.

The Safety Standard of Excellence program is sponsored by World Wide Specialty Programs.

To learn more about the Safety Standard of Excellence program, visit americanstaffing.net/safety .

For more information about Reliance Staffing, A PeopleShare Company visit www.reliancestaffing.com.



About Reliance Staffing, A PeopleShare Company

Reliance offers decades of expertise in staffing and recruiting, plus an in-depth knowledge of employment law, workers compensation, risk management and employee screening. With five offices in the Richmond-Hampton Roads Area, Reliance Staffing is the extension of many HR departments for clients in the area. Visit reliancestaffing.com

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. Visit americanstaffing.net .

About the National Safety Council

Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, the National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education, and advocacy. NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials, and the public in areas where it can make the most impact—distracted driving, teen driving, workplace safety, prescription drug overdoses, and safe communities. Safety+Health magazine, the council's flagship publication, is a leading source of occupational safety and health information.

SOURCE Reliance Staffing, a PeopleShare Company