RELIANCEai, Leader in Real Estate Technology Solutions, Lands Significant Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

Multi-million-dollar package requires no dilution or change in management or governance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RELIANCEai, a leading provider of real estate website and technology solutions in the United States, has reached agreement on a multi-million-dollar investment package from Decathlon Capital Partners.

RELIANCEai, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., will use the fresh capital to support growth, enhance customer service and further strengthen development and rollout of its expanded artificial intelligence capabilities.

"For more than 20 years, top real estate professionals have trusted RELIANCEai to deliver the technology that helps them win more clients and grow their business," said Sean McRae, Chief Executive Officer of RELIANCEai. "This new investment allows us to accelerate our next generation of AI-powered tools, advancing the intelligent workflows, automation and consumer experiences that keep our clients ahead in a rapidly changing market."

The custom-designed investment package from Decathlon Capital Partners provides a flexible amortization schedule and carries no cost for undrawn capital. McRae noted that the package does not require any dilution of existing shareholders, governance changes or loss of management control.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the AI-forward strategy of RELIANCEai continues to drive adoption of the company's solutions by high-performing real estate brokerages, agents, and teams. "As the real estate industry undergoes significant transformation, its top performers rely on the tools provided by RELIANCEai. Decathlon Capital Partners is proud to support the company's growth," Hoffman said.

About RELIANCEai

RELIANCEai is a privately-owned marketing and software engineering firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., with operations across the United States. For more than two decades, the company has maintained a commitment to American-made quality, powering mission-critical websites, CRM systems and marketing automation for many of real estate's highest-performing brokerages, agents and teams. Today, RELIANCEai hosts and supports more than 70,000 real estate websites across the U.S. and Canada and is expanding its suite of advanced AI capabilities to help professionals thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. Learn more at https://www.relianceai.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE RELIANCEai