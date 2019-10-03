Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Call

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that it will release its 2019 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after the close of the market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, and the earnings conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at RBNC 3Q19 Webcast. A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at www.reliantbank.com under the tab for "Investor Relations."

About Reliant Bancorp and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson Counties, Tennessee, along with mortgage locations in Brentwood and Hendersonville, Tennessee, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Bank. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of June 30, 2019, Reliant had approximately $1.8 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $1.3 billion in gross loans and approximately $1.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

