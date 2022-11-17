Reliant Destinations Delivers Record Number of Vacation Experiences in Partnership with Sandals & Beaches Resorts

The Luxury Travel Firm and Concierge Service Has Been Recognized With Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite Status

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Destinations, a travel consulting firm under the direction of founder and CEO Addison Jaynes, has garnered a bounty of industry awards, including the envied Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite status from Sandals & Beaches Resorts .

(Left to Right) Jeff Clarke, CEO, Unique Vacations Inc. / Latin Dunce, Director General of Tourism Bahamas / Addison Jaynes, CEO of Reliant Destinations / Gary Sadler, Executive VP of Sales & Industry Relations, Unique Vacations Inc. CEO Addison Jaynes of Reliant Destinations

The accolade, granted to Reliant Destinations in the fall of 2022, was originally created by the late Sandals & Beaches founder, the Honorable Gordon Butch Stewart. The Chairman's Royal Club constitutes an elite group of top travel professionals from across the world. In 2022, the premiere Diamond Elite status was achieved by fewer than 5 individuals among more than 85,000 reported travel advising entities within the United States.

Nominees for the Chairman's Royal Club sell a minimum of $2,000,000 of travel within a calendar year. Jaynes and his team consistently far surpass this benchmark, in part through innovative engagements like Mr TraveLux — a thriving YouTube channel designed to showcase the spectrum of vacation opportunities provided by Sandals & Beaches. The channel has been such a marketing success that its viewership represents over half of Reliant Destinations' overall clientele.

Mr TraveLux is designed to give prospective travelers a complete overview of Sandals & Beaches properties along with clear guidance on how to plan their getaway. Viewers experience suite tours, resort walkthroughs, ranking discussions, and a range of creative videos supplying the kind of insider insight that allows them to fully envision the possibilities of their trip — and then make the most of their vacation package. To this date, viewers have enjoyed watching over 4,000,000 minutes of Mr TraveLux content.

As an incentive for its clients, guests of Reliant Destinations receive full concierge services throughout every phase of their Sandals & Beaches vacations at no extra cost. Because vacationers have access to Reliant Destinations' extensive resources and knowledge base, they enjoy an enhanced, personalized, and fully curated experience on top of the usual benefits of booking online. These benefits extend to exclusive insider guides and an info hub for each client.

In 2022, Jaynes represented Reliant Destinations and Sandals & Beaches Resorts at both the WAVE Awards and TRAVVY Awards — two of the travel industry's most prestigious and competitive events, where Sandals took home gold and silver awards from top categories.

About Reliant Destinations

Reliant Destinations, headquartered in Dallas, is an industry leader in travel concierge services, working exclusively as a digital agency and planning to expand in 2023. In serving his client base and creating content for Mr TraveLux, CEO Addison Jaynes brings his own expertise as a lifelong world traveler. After living around the world and traversing 138 countries, Jaynes has developed a singular penchant for paradise. As a result, Reliant Destinations is working toward becoming the top global seller for the Caribbean, offering the vacation of a lifetime.

To learn more about Reliant Destinations, visit the website or Mr TraveLux YouTube channel .

CONTACT: Morgan Gilstrap [email protected], 1-800-532-2321

SOURCE Reliant Destinations