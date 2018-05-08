Reliant Funding Announces $100k Funding Challenge at the Inaugural deBanked Broker Fair

"2018 has been a year of evolution for our Wholesale Division," said Founder and CEO Adam Stettner. "We've redesigned our programs with a renewed focus on attracting quality, long-term partnerships. We aim to work with the best in the industry; our Funding Challenge is a way to attract and reward committed partners."

This one of a kind contest is easy to join and easy to track. New ISO partners will get access to the bi-coastal team that offers expanded service hours. Dedicated Reliant representatives work with each ISO to ensure a high level of attention and best in class offers. Fast turnaround assured.

Here is how the Reliant $100k Funding Challenge works:

The contest runs from June 1, 2018 , to December 31st, 2018 . The first ten ISOs to reach One Million Dollars in funding during this time frame will win a $10,000 bonus.

Self-sourced volume only, no "super brokers" or aggregated volume.

Must have an internal sales team to qualify.

The inaugural Broker Fair will be held on May 14th, 2018 at the William Vale Hotel and will mark the largest gathering of MCA and business loan brokers in the country. The conference provides a setting to empower brokers, lenders and service providers to connect and grow their businesses.

There will also be presentations by industry leaders to address various topics at the Broker Fair. A ten-year industry veteran, Stettner will share valuable insight into navigating the unique marketing challenges in the MCA industry. The "Marketing Your Business" session takes place at 3:20 pm on Monday, May 14th at the William Vale Hotel.

About Reliant Funding

Headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.reliantfunding.com/.

