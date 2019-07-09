Reliant Funding Announces Gianna Ravenscroft as General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces its growing team as Gianna Ravenscroft is hired as the company's General Counsel. Ravenscroft comes to Reliant Funding with more than 15 years' experience practicing exclusively in the areas of banking and finance law.

In her new role, Ravenscroft serves as a strategic partner to Reliant Funding's executive team and is responsible for providing effective advice on company strategies and implementation, managing the legal and compliance functions, and overseeing relationships with outside counsel.

"Internal legal counsel can be complex - we were looking for someone that is well-educated, experienced, smart, aggressive and fits into our unique culture," said Reliant Funding CEO and Founder, Adam Stettner. "General Counsel needs to assist in enabling us to achieve our goals while making certain we are compliant and protected – a tall order. Gianna fits the bill perfectly."

Prior to Reliant Funding, Ravenscroft served as Associate General Counsel at Axos Bank (formerly BofI Federal Bank) where she provided legal support to areas such as compliance, corporate governance, human resources and more. Additionally, she served as Managing Counsel at Toyota Financial Services and worked in private practices in Washington, D.C., including the prestigious WilmerHale. Ravenscroft received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of San Diego, and her Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. In her personal life, Gianna enjoys being a mother to 8-year-old twins, traveling, snow skiing, cooking and fitness.

For more information on Reliant Funding, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America, please click here.

Reliant Funding is headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Recognized for six consecutive years by Inc. Magazine among the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

