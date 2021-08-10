Reliant Funding Announces Steve Kietz as New CEO

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance company, today announced that it has named Steve Kietz to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Kietz previously served as the firm's Chief Marketing Officer. The industry veteran will guide Reliant Funding on its mission to continue providing world-class, customized finance solutions for American Small Businesses.

As CMO, Kietz was instrumental in expanding Reliant Funding's marketing, risk and technology initiatives. He is a seasoned financial services professional with a more than 30-year track record of leading successful teams and is widely recognized as an industry leader in cultivating strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Reliant, Kietz served as President of Inte Q, was Founder and CEO of Mobile Money Ventures (which was acquired by Intuit), and held leading roles at Citi and JP Morgan, including President of Citibank Direct. Outside the profession, Kietz has volunteered as Vice President of the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation for over 30 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Kietz said, "I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead Reliant Funding into a new era, where we are positioned as industry leaders in delivering value to our customers. The company has a long history of providing outstanding financial solutions to small businesses and I am deeply humbled to continue this legacy. I am excited to lead a team of great people and I look forward to continuing to execute our mission."

Reliant Funding has grown rapidly as it seeks to help small businesses across the country in achieving their financial goals, having provided nearly $2 billion in funding to over 30,000 companies since 2008. The nationally-recognized company works to provide tailored financial solutions, regardless of business size. Reliant Funding is owned by Angelo Gordon, a leading global alternative investment firm that provides research-driven investment solutions, driven by their 30+ years of expertise.

Art Peponis, Head of Private Equity at Angelo Gordon, said, "Steve has been instrumental in building Reliant Funding to the leading alternative finance company it is today and has been pivotal in its ability to continue to provide support to small businesses impacted by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. His decades of expertise, innovative perspective and dedication to our people and small businesses made him the perfect fit as the new CEO of Reliant Funding. We're confident that he will continue to provide American small businesses with the access to funding they need and the service that assists them in accomplishing their goals. The future is bright for Reliant Funding."

Reliant Funding, headquartered in San Diego, provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

Angelo Gordon, headquartered in New York City, is a global alternative investment company, focused on credit and real estate. For more information, please visit www.angelogordon.com.

