Reliant Funding Bolsters Team with New Hires, Promotion

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider and consistently ranked among the nation's most successful entrepreneurial companies, announces the promotion of an essential leader to Vice President of Human Resources and two new hires—Director of Strategic Alliances and Vice President of Underwriting. These three new strategic roles are key as the company grows at lightning speed.

"The expansion of our leadership team is the direct result of Reliant's current growth trajectory and increasing client demand," said Reliant Funding CEO and Founder, Adam Stettner. "We're committed to continuing as a forward-thinking company serving in the alternative finance space. The Reliant team has built an outstanding product offering access to funding solutions for American small businesses as well as an incredible workplace for its employees."

Reliant Funding is pleased to announce the following promotion and executives joining its team:

Lindsay Patten, Vice President of Human Resources

Patten has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources at Reliant Funding. Patten has been with the company since the merger with Merchants Capital Access in 2015 and was instrumental in bringing the two companies together as one. Duties included steering all recruiting and talent acquisition efforts and implementing management and administration processes. In her expanded role, Patten will focus on driving performance management, staffing goals and overall organizational effectiveness strategies to support business operations and leadership to advance the company's vision.

Lou Tapia, Director of Strategic Alliances

Tapia joins Reliant Funding as the Director of Strategic Alliances and will be responsible for channel development with new lead generation partnerships. He has dedicated his thirty-year career in finance-focused industries in business development, strategic alliances and service applications. Tapia previously served as the CEO of Center Capital Funding Group, CEO of Pac Shore Funding as well as CEO of Sea Coast. Additionally, he successfully helped launch Mogl, a restaurant loyalty program which partnered with banks, credit unions and other loyalty providers. Tapia will focus on branching out to organizations serving small business for potential partnership opportunities.

Erica Howell, Vice President of Underwriting

Howell joins Reliant Funding as Vice President of Underwriting and will be responsible for increasing business performance and quality by leading and developing talent and driving effective processes in credit decisioning. Howell has 15 years of underwriting and risk management leadership experience specific to Reliant Funding's industry. She spent 14 years at CAN Capital leading the credit and underwriting teams and assisted with the company's growth from over $100MM annually to over $100MM monthly (over $1.2B annually). In 2018 she helped launch a short-term product for a health finance company growing their funded portfolio by 165 percent in just 12 months.

For more information on Reliant Funding, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America, please click here.

Reliant Funding is headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Recognized for six consecutive years by Inc. Magazine among the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

