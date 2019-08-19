Reliant Funding Celebrates Seven Years on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that Reliant Funding is number 3,838 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This is Reliant Funding's seventh consecutive year the Inc. 5000.

"This is our seventh consecutive year on the list, we know it'll be our best year yet with continued spectacular growth," said CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner. "Only a fraction of companies in the U.S. have the growth required to make this prestigious list and only one percent of companies recognized by Inc. have made the list seven times. I am very proud of our team for this incredible accomplishment."

When Reliant Funding launched in 2008, the economy was facing its most dangerous financial crisis since the Great Depression. Restricted access to working capital stifled America's small businesses; traditional banks were more risk adverse and less community focused. The Reliant Funding mission was born from the need to fill that financial gap. Since then, Reliant has funded over $1.5 billion dollars to nearly 50,000 small businesses nationwide.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information on Reliant Funding, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America, please click here.

Reliant Funding is headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Recognized for seven consecutive years by Inc. Magazine among the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

