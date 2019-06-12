Reliant Funding CEO and Founder Wins EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 in San Diego

As the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Stettner was selected by an independent panel of judges , and the award was presented at a special black-tie gala event at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar on June 6 th .

"It's an honor to be recognized as an exceptional entrepreneur among great company here in San Diego and all over the world," said Stettner. "It's moments like this I have to take a step back and recognize that creativity, hard work, dedication and a family like mine at Reliant Funding is what makes these milestones come true. I am looking forward to what's next for us."

When Reliant Funding launched in 2008, the economy was facing its most dangerous financial crisis since the Great Depression. Restricted access to working capital stifled America's small businesses; traditional banks were more risk adverse and less community focused. The Reliant Funding mission was born from the need to fill that financial gap. Since then, it's funded over $1.5 billion dollars to over 30,000 small businesses nationwide.

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. To learn more about the San Diego program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/sandiego .



For more information on Reliant Funding, please click here.

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, the company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for six consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

