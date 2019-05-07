Reliant Funding Expands Headquarters in San Diego, Creates More Jobs

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider and consistently ranked among the nation's most successful entrepreneurial companies, expands its headquarters to encompass an extra 20,000 square feet. The company now occupies the entire second floor at 9540 Towne Centre Dr. in La Jolla, CA.

With the new addition to its headquarters, Reliant Funding says they plan to bring on more employees as they expand all of its departments and create an even greater sales presence. The larger office also accommodates exponential growth and further cements Reliant Funding's status as a San Diego institution.

"Coming from where we were to where we are is a visual and physical representation of growth, success and the changes we've gone through," said CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner. "It's exciting to see the culture and business growth and scale while maintaining our roots, core values and stability. We know this space we've created as a work family will be a beneficial tool when recruiting and acquiring premier talent."

The larger office provides an open concept with both cubicle seating and interactive benched seating for the company's departments. The new office also provides two breakrooms, a game room and multiple meeting spaces. The new space will be a complete continuation of existing color schemes, layout and decor. The collaborative break out rooms are perfect for huddle sessions, open-door policy and flat organization structure, energetic and work-hard-play-hard mentality and environment are provided with consistent sense of urgency.

Founded in 2008, Reliant Funding continues to innovate and serve small businesses across the United States. The company has seen a successful decade surpassing $1 billion in total funding, servicing well over 20,000 small businesses and employing over 169 people. Reliant Funding has a second office in New York and, with this expansion, the company expects to see an added value of working between both time zones.

