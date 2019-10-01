Reliant Funding Partners with National Association of Women Business Owners to Provide Entrepreneurs Access to its Exclusive Network

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Women's Small Business Month, Reliant Funding, a leading small business financing provider with the mission to help small businesses across the nation succeed, is partnering with National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). The partnership brings awareness to the importance of having access to networking and resources as well as capital to grow a successful business. As a part of the partnership, Reliant Funding is providing its qualified customers an annual membership to the organization during the month of October.

NAWBO's membership offers women-owned businesses a national and local platform to tap into the power of an established community of women entrepreneurs. To qualify for the Reliant sponsored free membership, businesses must fund with Reliant Funding during the month of October.

"More than fifty percent of businesses in the US are women-owned and not only are they important for the economy but, they also play a vital role to our company's success," said CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner. "Women who have just received funding from Reliant will have the ability to tap into NAWBO's resources and networks for assistance on maximizing the capital we provide and to receive support they desire from likeminded entrepreneurs."

"NAWBO is a community of women business owners across the country helping each other scale their businesses and strengthen the wealth creating capacity of women business owners. Just as 'it takes a village to raise a family,' it takes a network to develop and sustain a business," said NAWBO National Board Chair, Jeanette Armbrust. "We are proud to partner with Reliant Funding, a company striving to improve the business environment for women."

In addition to the partnership, Reliant Funding is creating a comprehensive resource guide with growth for Women Business Owners in mind. "The Complete Women Business Owner Resource Guide" covers overcoming common challenges, networking resources, growth opportunities, certification, tips from women entrepreneurs and more. This guide is set to be released in early October.

To learn how Reliant Funding is celebrating National Women's Small Business Month, click here. For more information on Reliant Funding, log onto www.reliantfunding.com.

Reliant Funding is headquartered in San Diego. Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Recognized for seven consecutive years by Inc. Magazine among the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

National Association of Women Business Owners

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues- based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit http://www.nawbo.org/.

