Reliant Funding Releases Its First-Ever Comprehensive Business Owner Guide for Women-Owned Businesses

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Women's Small Business Month, Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces the release of its comprehensive guide for businesswomen. The guide's purpose is to serve as a unique all in one resource for female small business owners to support their development and growth.

"The Complete Women Business Owner Resource Guide" includes a versatile set of information including resources on small business certification, advice on human resource matters, an overview of available funding tools and guidance from trailblazing women leaders. Some of the guide's contributors include Jeanette Armbrust, Board Chair of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Rieva Lesonsky, President and Founder of GrowBiz Media and more.

The release of this guide follows the company's announcement regarding its partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) organization. As a part of the partnership, Reliant Funding is providing its qualified customers an annual membership to the organization in order to bring awareness to the importance of having access to networking as well as capital to grow a successful business. The special offer is designed to coincide with National Women's Small Business Month.

Founded in 2008, Reliant Funding has surpassed $1 billion in total funding and provided thousands of women owned businesses with working capital for growth. The company continues to innovate and serve small businesses across the United States while successfully landing on Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for the seventh-consecutive year in a row.

To access the guide, click here. For more information on Reliant Funding, please click here.

