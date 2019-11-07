Reliant Funding Salutes America's Heroes with Special for Veterans

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, is supporting and honoring U.S. military members for their sacrifice and service with a special, ongoing offer. Beginning Nov. 11, Reliant Funding will waive all origination fees for businesses with verified military status approved for funding.

"Veteran-owned businesses are an integral part of the U.S. economy," said Adam Stettner, CEO of Reliant Funding. "It is a great pleasure to be able to bolster the business efforts made by our country's service-members. We are grateful today and every day for their tenacious service to our country and take pride in being able to support their entrepreneurial quests."

As these men and women make the transition back into civilian life, many make a choice to become entrepreneurs and business owners. According to the Small Business Administration's most recent business report, nine percent of total U.S. businesses are veteran-owned, and the numbers continue to grow. By waiving these fees, Reliant Funding aims to support the entrepreneurial efforts of veterans and active duty service members while simultaneously conveying deep gratitude for their dedication and immeasurable service.

Founded in 2008, Reliant Funding has surpassed $ 1.5 billion in total funding and provided thousands of veteran owned businesses with working capital for growth. The company continues to innovate and serve small businesses across the United States while successfully landing on Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for the seventh year in a row. Reliant Funding is proud to be a preferred employer of veterans and has many veteran employees across its offices and functional departments.

In addition to the special offer, Reliant Funding is releasing a comprehensive resource guide for veteran owned businesses which includes cash flow management strategies, funding options and how to use them, franchise initiatives, how to certify as veteran owned business, training and education opportunities and advice from successful business owners. This guide is set to be released in early November.

For more information on Reliant Funding's offer for veterans, click here. For more information on Reliant Funding and the services they provide, please click here.

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in New York, the company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for seven consecutive years. Adam Stettner, the Founder of Reliant Funding, was named Entrepreneur of the year in 2019. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

