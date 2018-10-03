Reliant Funding Supports Veteran-Owned Businesses with Special Promotion

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, is committed to supporting our U.S. veterans who have sacrificed and served in the military. As these men and women make the transition back into civilian life, many make a choice to become entrepreneurs and business owners, which has a significant impact on the U.S. economy and job growth.

According to the Small Business Administration, in its 2017 report: "Veteran-Owned Businesses and Their Owners," small businesses owned by veterans employ over five million people, had an annual payroll of $195 billion and receipts of $1.14 trillion. With more than 21 million veterans in the U.S., veteran-owned companies are on the rise. Currently, one out of every ten businesses in the U.S. is veteran owned, and the numbers are continuing to grow.

In honor of America's veteran-owned businesses, Reliant Funding is offering an exclusive promotion to thank them for their service and sacrifice for the month of November. If a veteran-owned business completes an application and funds a Reliant Funding advance this month, they will be eligible to receive a $250 cash rebate for all fundings received over $10,000. Additionally, current clients of Reliant Funding may also take advantage of this promotion. Proof of past or present military service is required to participate.

"We're honored to play a part in supporting veteran entrepreneurs," said Founder and CEO Adam Stettner. "We proudly provide veterans business finance options to help this exceptional population get the working capital they need to grow and flourish. We find that veteran-owned businesses are more responsible than other businesses that participate in Reliant Funding programs."

Since its founding in 2008, Reliant Funding has provided more than $1 Billion to nearly 20,000 small businesses. Moreover, just as Reliant Funding is especially committed to veteran-owned businesses, the company is also dedicated to hiring and supporting veterans.

"Reliant currently employs many veterans who have served in the U.S. Navy and Army," said Stettner. "Among them, we have Operations Specialists, an Aviation Maintenance Admin; a Logistic Specialist, and an Aviation Boatswain's Mate in the U.S. Navy. Representing the U.S. Army, we have a Diver and an Artillery Captain. Most of the team has seen action in hostile territory.

"All of them are from different backgrounds and have taken their personal experiences and enriched our company with valuable skillsets and leadership gleaned from military service. We are fortunate to have them."

As part of Reliant Funding's month-long promotion, they will also spotlight each of the seven veterans employed on the Reliant Funding Business Blog.

Headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Recognized for six consecutive years by Inc. Magazine among the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America, they offer high approval rates with first class customer service and timely assistance to help achieve clients' business goals. For more information, please visit https://www.reliantfunding.com/.

