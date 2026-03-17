RELIANT NET LEASE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $348 MILLION ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION

Inaugural Note Issuance Reflects High-Quality Portfolio and Strength of Platform

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Net Lease Properties (Reliant Net Lease), with its wholly owned subsidiaries, today announced the successful closing of $348 million of long-term, fixed-rate notes due March 2031. The notes, designated RLNT 2026-1, were issued in a private placement to institutional investors with the following principal amounts, and are rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services as follows:

Class A: $145.0 million AAA-rated notes

Class B: $132.0 million AA-rated notes

Class C: $71.0 million A-rated notes

The notes are secured by 183 net lease properties leased long-term to service-oriented and experience-based business across the U.S. and generating strong cash flow coverage.

"This transaction reflects the strength of our platform and high-quality portfolio, and the trust our debt investors have placed in us," said Gregg Seibert, Chief Executive Officer, Reliant Net Lease. "Leveraging our team's deep market knowledge, we have established a strong pipeline for competitively priced capital to meet our clients' long-term real estate capital needs."

The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The notes were offered and will be sold in the United States in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the notes described herein nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Reliant Net Lease

Reliant Net Lease owns and manages long-term single-tenant net lease real estate across the United States. Headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area, the Company's goal is to build and manage a diversified portfolio of high-quality net lease real estate assets that provide stable, predictable income streams with long-term value appreciation. By partnering with middle-market companies and established brands, Reliant Net Lease provides long-term capital solutions through sale-leaseback transactions and build-to-suit financing. For more information, please visit www.reliantnetlease.com.

Media Contact:

Janine Smiley

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816.213.4312

SOURCE Reliant Net