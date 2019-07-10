ReliaQuest Accelerates Market and Product Growth with New Executive Hires

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , the cybersecurity enabler, today announced the strategic addition of two executives to its industry-leading team: Joe Sawyer as Chief Marketing Officer and Darin Bunker as Vice President of Engineering. The extensive experience these executives bring will continue to drive ReliaQuest's rapid growth and accelerate the evolution of its technology-driven platform, GreyMatter. Announced last month , GreyMatter is a first-of-its-kind, integrated platform that connects disparate technologies, processes and teams to provide greater visibility and control over enterprise security operations.

"This is an exciting time to be at ReliaQuest as we aggressively expand our client footprint of trusted brands both nationally and internationally," said ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy. "Joe and Darin each have the ideal skill set and knowledge to advance our efforts to equip CISOs with unprecedented visibility and control over their increasingly complex cybersecurity environments, from an innovative platform to the go-to-market channels that make our clients successful."



As CMO, Joe oversees ReliaQuest's marketing strategy and execution, including product marketing, demand generation, communications, field marketing, and enterprise business development. He comes to ReliaQuest with more than 20 years of experience helping high-growth technology firms define and lead new industry categories in the US and internationally. This includes executive roles at Integra Connect, where he served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, as well as CareCloud, and American Well. He started his career as a technology industry analyst at Forrester Research and Accenture.



In the VP of Engineering role, Darin is responsible for ReliaQuest's growing team of software engineers and developers. He joins ReliaQuest with close to 20 years of experience in development and engineering management, with a focus on delivering leading-edge software-as-a-service products known for exceptional analytics capabilities and user experience. At Domo, he led global engineering teams through the build and evolution of an award-winning big data business management platform. Darin previously worked in leadership roles at both Symantec and Deloitte.



About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with its platform for proactive security model management. Acting as a force multiplier on an organization's existing cybersecurity investments, only ReliaQuest's GreyMatter integrates disparate technologies to provide a unified, actionable view that fills the gaps in enterprise security programs. GreyMatter uses a combination of machine learning and human analysis so security operations teams can focus on increasing the speed and effectiveness of their threat responses, while also advancing strategic initiatives, rather than blocking and tackling daily threats. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., ReliaQuest is a private company with operations in Las Vegas, Nev. and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

