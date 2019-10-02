ReliaQuest Acquires Threatcare to Improve Proactive Management of Enterprise Security

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , the leader in enterprise cybersecurity, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Austin-based Threatcare , the leader in proactive cyber defense. The acquisition will increase protection for ReliaQuest's enterprise customers by providing integrated threat simulations that validate controls, content, and accompanying workflows instantly, enabling proactive improvement of security programs.

The addition of Threatcare's technology to ReliaQuest's GreyMatter platform will also enable CISOs to improve visibility over their cybersecurity tech stacks and increase control over outcomes through real-time insights and actionable responses. CEO and founder of Threatcare, Marcus J. Carey will join ReliaQuest's Office of the CTO, while all other Threatcare team members will join ReliaQuest in various roles.

"We are focused on delivering operational excellence and world-class cybersecurity outcomes through GreyMatter, so we jumped at the opportunity to offer our customers an even stronger platform," said Brian Murphy, CEO at ReliaQuest. "By combining Threatcare's attack simulation technologies with GreyMatter, we are enabling better visibility, real-time insights and more control over enterprise security programs. I'm also personally thrilled to welcome Marcus and colleagues to the team, given their exceptional talent and our shared vision for proactive Security Model Management."

Enterprise CISOs are frustrated with fragmented security data, disparate point solutions, and security alert overload. Prior to GreyMatter, CISOs have been forced to outsource large portions of their security operations to an MSSP or maneuver operations themselves across a disjointed, noisy environment without knowing whether the tools even work together until it's too late. Through Threatcare's integration within the GreyMatter platform, enterprise customers will experience Threatcare's attack simulation and validation logic with results delivered back to security teams in real-time.

"ReliaQuest is the secret weapon of some of the world's most trusted brands and is exactly the kind of company I like to be a part of," said Carey. "ReliaQuest's commitment to their customers, leadership, culture and technology is unlike any other I have seen, and I am excited to join forces on their next phase of growth. I look forward to continuing to understand and anticipate the latest attacker techniques, methods and tools to provide our customers with the best cybersecurity protection."

The new attack simulation capabilities will be available for all ReliaQuest customers as part of the GreyMatter platform in early 2020.

Earlier this year, ReliaQuest introduced GreyMatter as the industry-first platform that connects disparate security technologies to provide a single comprehensive and actionable view into the enterprise security environment. GreyMatter improves threat detection by four times in less than 90 days, reduces system downtime by 98% and cost of ownership by 35%.

To learn more about ReliaQuest, visit. www.reliaquest.com .

About Threatcare

Threatcare is the leader in Attack Simulations. They help progressive technology companies measure the effectiveness of their cybersecurity programs through their software and advisory services. Their real-time insights and actionable recommendations enable companies to secure more, faster.

Threatcare founder and CEO, Marcus Carey, started his career in cryptography in the U.S. Navy. He has more than 20 years of experience working in penetration testing, incident response, and digital forensics with federal agencies such as NSA, DC3, DIA, and DARPA. Moonshots Capital, Flyover Capital and Firebrand Ventures were investors in Threatcare.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with its platform for proactive security model management. Acting as a force multiplier on an organization's existing cybersecurity investments, only ReliaQuest's GreyMatter integrates disparate technologies to provide a unified, actionable view that fills the gaps in enterprise security programs. GreyMatter uses a combination of machine learning and human analysis so security operations teams can focus on increasing the speed and effectiveness of their threat responses, while also advancing strategic initiatives, rather than blocking and tackling daily threats. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., ReliaQuest is a private company with operations in Las Vegas, Nev. and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

