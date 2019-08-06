ReliaQuest Becomes First National Cybersecurity Partner of 3DE, Bringing Cybersecurity Awareness and Education to High Schools

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , the leader in enterprise cybersecurity, today announced its national partnership with 3DE , an innovative education school model focused on engaging learning environments proven to accelerate student outcomes. The partnership will introduce high school students to cybersecurity, including the knowledge and skills needed to pursue careers in the field. ReliaQuest's pilot program will roll out this month in Atlanta, Georgia for more than 300 tenth-grade students across three local high schools.

ReliaQuest is the first national partner of 3DE based outside of Atlanta, but already supports the efforts of school districts to fill cybersecurity knowledge and skills gaps in today's workforce through its partnership with Junior Achievement. 3DE was created by Junior Achievement and launched in Atlanta in 2015 to provide a meaningful way for businesses to positively impact the future of education through relevant, real-world training.

Starting in August, ReliaQuest will send employee volunteers from its headquarters in Tampa, Florida to join several other employee volunteers who are already based in Atlanta to educate students on cybersecurity and ReliaQuest's unique approach to fortifying enterprise security models. Students will learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity and have access to hands-on training labs so they can experience the real-world scenarios that security teams encounter when threats occur. Each student will participate in a case challenge and demonstrate how ReliaQuest's investments in training are successfully developing the next generation of skilled security professionals.

"Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing industries in our country and the number of job openings continues to outpace the number of people with the skills to fill them," said ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy. "ReliaQuest developed this case challenge in partnership with 3DE to expose students to cybersecurity and inspire them to pursue rewarding careers in the industry. We are excited to contribute to this innovative new curriculum and to see the impacts it will have on the participating students and their futures."

"We recognize the unique opportunity to push the boundaries and initiate transformation within the traditional high school experience," said Jack Harris, 3DE President and CEO. "By working directly with school districts and innovative businesses like ReliaQuest, we have the potential to generate a more robust and diverse pipeline of talent that is prepared to enter the workforce."

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with its platform for proactive security model management. Acting as a force multiplier on an organization's existing cybersecurity investments, only ReliaQuest's GreyMatter integrates disparate technologies to provide a unified, actionable view that fills the gaps in enterprise security programs. GreyMatter uses a combination of machine learning and human analysis so security operations teams can focus on increasing the speed and effectiveness of their threat responses, while also advancing strategic initiatives, rather than blocking and tackling daily threats. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., ReliaQuest is a private company with operations in Las Vegas, Nev. and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

About 3DE National

3DE by Junior Achievement is dedicated to expanding economic opportunity and economic mobility by re-engineering high school education to improve student engagement, accelerate academic outcomes, and develop competencies to excel in the future of work. 3DE schools are developed and sustained through joint venture partnerships with school districts, 3DE by Junior Achievement and the broader business community. 3DE launched in Atlanta in 2015 and by 2024 aims to expand to 55 schools serving nearly 20,000 students.

