ReliaQuest Named Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that includes its designation as the team's Official Cybersecurity Partner. This partnership will enable ReliaQuest's GreyMatter platform to help protect the Buccaneers from security breaches by providing unprecedented visibility into potential threats, as well as the on-demand automation capabilities to proactively respond and continuously validate the team's security over time.

"The Buccaneers are embarking on an incredibly exciting season and ReliaQuest is thrilled to partner with this iconic team," said Brian Murphy, CEO of ReliaQuest. "Professional sports franchises are challenged with a complex security landscape, including the need to secure technologies, and facilities, and sensitive data. We are looking forward to bringing the power of GreyMatter to resolve these issues while jointly increasing awareness of the need to make security possible across the broader industry and community."

ReliaQuest will work with the Buccaneers to implement Reliaquest's GreyMatter platform to improve visibility, coordination, and control across both the on-premise and cloud technologies that power its operations. By increasing threat detection through the platform's patented universal translator and use of automation and AI, GreyMatter can save the Buccaneers security teams valuable time while increasing their effectiveness through continuous and automated threat detection, threat hunting, and remediation. Furthermore, the two organizations agreed to partner in support of charitable initiatives in their shared Tampa Bay community. An additional piece of this partnership, given the two organizations are headquartered in Tampa, Florida, will focus on giving back to the local community.

"We have always been vigilant about protecting the sensitive information of our customers and are thrilled to welcome ReliaQuest, a leader in our community and on the global cybersecurity stage, as our newest partners," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "This innovative partnership is the first of its kind for our franchise, helping keep our team and our fans safer by increasing visibility into potential security threats, as well as the powerful technology to combat them. We value the opportunity to work with ReliaQuest to raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in the professional sports industry while also supporting a wide array of charitable initiatives in the Tampa Bay community that is so special to both our organizations."

ReliaQuest's partnership with the Buccaneers follows several major announcements of the company's momentum in the professional sports arena. Most recently, ReliaQuest became the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. This marked the first time a Super Bowl host city has had a cyber security subcommittee; ReliaQuest will chair it as well as secure the overall event from a command center located inside the Super Bowl Experience. In recent months, both the Boston Celtics and Tampa Bay Lightning have also selected ReliaQuest as their Official Cybersecurity Partner.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest, a global leader in cyber security, delivers industry-leading visibility and automation on demand across complex environments with a platform purpose built to protect enterprise environments from security breaches. GreyMatter is the first cloud-native SaaS solution that enables visibility, coordination, and control across the enterprise's on premise and multi-cloud technologies, unlocking the power of next generation cyber security for the modern enterprise. By increasing visibility and threat detection through the platform's patented universal translator and use of automation and artificial intelligence, GreyMatter saves security teams valuable time and increases effectiveness by enabling automatic and continuous threat detection, threat hunting, and remediation. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with five global locations, visit www.reliaquest.com .

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 44th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, one conference championship and one Super Bowl Championship. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com .

Media Contact

Francesca DeAnda

Mission North for ReliaQuest

[email protected]

Nelson Luis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

[email protected]

SOURCE ReliaQuest

Related Links

http://www.reliaquest.com

