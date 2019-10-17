ReliaQuest Named One of the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored ReliaQuest as one of the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces . To determine the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces lists, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. ReliaQuest took the No. 61 spot on the list.

"ReliaQuest is proud to be recognized again as one of Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces," said Brian Murphy, CEO, ReliaQuest. "Our company's mindset is a reflection of the great people working at our organization, who are aligned by clear, consistent values and driven to accomplish a singular goal to make security possible. I am fortunate to work with such a talented team and to have their efforts recognized on such a prestigious list."

"Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like ReliaQuest have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of US labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform."

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. ReliaQuest also was ranked as a Best Workplace in Technology in both 2018 and 2019 by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

ReliaQuest fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with its platform for proactive security model management. Acting as a force multiplier on an organization's existing cybersecurity investments, only ReliaQuest's GreyMatter integrates disparate technologies to provide a unified, actionable view that fills the gaps in enterprise security programs. GreyMatter uses a combination of machine learning and human analysis so security operations teams can focus on increasing the speed and effectiveness of their threat responses, while also advancing strategic initiatives, rather than blocking and tackling daily threats. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., ReliaQuest is a private company with operations in Las Vegas, Nev., Salt Lake City, UT, and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

