ReliaQuest names Colin O'Connor Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest, a leading provider of IT security solutions, has promoted Colin O'Connor to Chief Operating Officer. Colin's promotion to COO was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the company's Board of Directors during its Q3 2017 board meeting. His was one of 42 internal promotions made at ReliaQuest during 2017.

Colin O'Connor has been named Chief Operating Officer for ReliaQuest.

Prior to this recent promotion, O'Connor served as the Vice President of Security Operations, responsible for detection and response, security engineering, threat management, delivery management and business analytics. As COO, O'Connor will be responsible for all internal and external technical operations at ReliaQuest.

"ReliaQuest is focused on delivering consistent value to our clients through the development of our teams. Colin has successfully leveraged and developed the talent on his teams to create industry-leading customer renewal and expansion rates throughout our customer base. His understanding of ReliaQuest from end to end makes him the perfect choice to be the company's COO," said ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy. "We are fortunate to have so many great team members, including Colin – a key member of the executive team who will continue to develop the organization, creating new opportunities for others to advance internally."

"ReliaQuest's sustained success and growth trajectory is made possible by its commitment to developing industry-leading talent, and Colin's story is a great example of that commitment," said Kyle Griswold, Partner at FTV Capital and a member of ReliaQuest's Board of Directors. "The breadth of knowledge and experience that Colin brings to this role, after a decade of helping to shape ReliaQuest's service offering, makes him the perfect choice to help lead the company into the next decade."

O'Connor joined ReliaQuest in the summer of 2008 as one of the company's first inside sales representatives – working up to outside sales and eventually to sales director. In 2015, he was tapped to refine ReliaQuest's service delivery model, a key differentiator for the company that supports its nearly 100 percent customer retention rate. In 2016, O'Connor's role expanded to encompass all security operations functions, merging each of the distinct teams within ReliaQuest's Security Operations Centers with its service delivery department – increasing efficiencies and creating a more seamless experience for ReliaQuest's customers. As part of this responsibility, O'Connor oversaw ReliaQuest's expansion of its business analytics and reporting function. He also led the development of the RQ Portal, which drives continuity of reporting across all teams within ReliaQuest and for each customer.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with so many talented team members at ReliaQuest," said O'Connor. "It's rewarding to work with people across ReliaQuest and our customer base to create value-added outcomes for our customers. As the company continues to expand to meet the growing demand among the enterprise, it's the talented individuals we work with every day that ensure our success," O'Connor said. "It's a privilege to help scale the company's operations in a way that will create even more opportunities for those ReliaQuest team members so that they can build long careers here, as well."

About ReliaQuest

For the past 10 years, ReliaQuest has pushed the boundaries of IT security — past allegiance to any one technology, the challenges of workforce limitations, or the definitions of the managed services category. Today, ReliaQuest custom-architects and scales individualized security environments that get smarter over time. By combining existing tools and technologies with the reliability of co-management and the speed and agility of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, ReliaQuest transforms organizations into their own security platforms – providing unmatched visibility while normalizing the security spend. ReliaQuest operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from Security Operations Centers in Tampa, FL, and Las Vegas, NV. ReliaQuest's model is recognized by industry experts as the emerging standard for large and complex organizations. The company has received numerous accolades for its commitment to maintaining a positive company culture. In 2017, ReliaQuest was named a national Great Place to Work®, listed as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Top 100 Medium Workplaces and ranked No. 171 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. Also in 2017, ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Florida. In January of 2018, ReliaQuest was named one of the Best Workplaces in Technology by FORTUNE Magazine and Great Place to Work.

