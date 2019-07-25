ReliaQuest Opens Cybersecurity Technology Center in Salt Lake City, Announces Expansion of Tampa Headquarters

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced the opening of its new cybersecurity technology center in Salt Lake City, as well as the expansion of its corporate headquarters to house a growing workforce in Tampa.

The technology center is located in the "Silicon Slopes" software development hub outside of Salt Lake City. The office will accelerate ReliaQuest's engineering and development capabilities in support of the company's first-of-its-kind platform, GreyMatter, which was launched last month and has seen rapid customer adoption. It will also house ReliaQuest's fourth Security Operations Center, joining the existing brick and mortar locations in Tampa, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada and Dublin, Ireland. ReliaQuest plans to hire a team of 50 in this new office by 2021.

"When researching the ideal location to expand our software development capabilities, Salt Lake City was the clear choice, offering a pipeline of talent that is as impressive as anywhere else in the country," said Brian Murphy, CEO, ReliaQuest. "The region offers particularly strong domain expertise in powerful, analytics-driven SaaS solutions, which matches well with the value GreyMatter provides by enabling CISOs to draw actionable insights out of vast troves of cybersecurity data silos. We're looking forward to the impact our growing software team will bring to GreyMatter and its value to customers."



In Tampa, ReliaQuest will open its second location at 5426 Bay Center Drive this fall to house the company's administrative and business functions, including sales, marketing, finance and recruiting. The move will allow its current office at One Harbour Place to accommodate the immediate need for more space to expand the company's security operations center and technical teams.



"Our teams are growing faster than space in our current Tampa headquarters is becoming available," said Murphy. "We needed a solution to give each area of the business immediate breathing room. We're excited to open our second Tampa location and have the flexibility to scale ReliaQuest at the speed of the business."



