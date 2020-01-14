ReliaQuest Opens GreyMatter UI and Introduces Advanced Capabilities to Award-Winning Cybersecurity Solution

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , a leader in enterprise security, today announced it has opened the user interface and added three expanded capabilities to GreyMatter , a first-of-its-kind platform that connects disparate technologies to proactively identify and respond to cybersecurity threats across an enterprise. GreyMatter's open UI will increase ReliaQuest customers' control over their enterprise security operations, enabling teams to better identify and address gaps. Furthermore, GreyMatter has added native integrations to 29 top enterprise technologies, including the market share leaders in SIEM and EDR, as well as Amazon S3, Azure, and more -- providing enterprises with unprecedented visibility and automated response across their environments. The number of natively integrated enterprise technologies to GreyMatter will grow to 100 by the end of 2020.

A recent ReliaQuest survey of 400 enterprises about security vendor sprawl found that today's CISOs are deploying more tools than ever, amid a rising need for faster insights and action. However, leaders say that most of their technologies subsequently sit on the shelf, with 86% not used to their full potential. In response, GreyMatter's ecosystem of native integrations enables enterprises to aggregate, normalize, and act upon data across all of their technologies on an as-needed basis. In combination with its ongoing enablement, GreyMatter's expanded capabilities include:

Investigate . Enables teams to triage security events across all technologies, now layered with advanced filtering that supports highly granular searches through a single command center. This capability also features an updated data table allowing for easy viewing, manipulation, and analysis of activity.

. Enables teams to triage security events across all technologies, now layered with advanced filtering that supports highly granular searches through a single command center. This capability also features an updated data table allowing for easy viewing, manipulation, and analysis of activity. Hunt. Allows enterprises to run scheduled threat hunts against multiple technologies in their environment to build large data sets, automatically enriched with threat intelligence, machine learning and their own contextual data, so they can see and action more across their environments than ever before.

Allows enterprises to run scheduled threat hunts against multiple technologies in their environment to build large data sets, automatically enriched with threat intelligence, machine learning and their own contextual data, so they can see and action more across their environments than ever before. Automate. Provides teams with integrated automation and orchestration capability, allowing teams to effortlessly enrich data, respond to threats via custom developed playbooks, and reduce the time and effort needed to protect their environments.

"In just six months after the introduction of the GreyMatter platform, more than 150 ReliaQuest customers have adopted it to better identify and eliminate gaps in their security models," said Brian Murphy, CEO of ReliaQuest. "As we enter 2020, opening up the UI and continually expanding our ecosystem of integrations will allow our customers to gain even more control across their enterprises, increasing visibility and automated response capabilities while improving the ROI on their existing security investments."

Investments in GreyMatter complete a rapid year of growth for ReliaQuest, including the opening of new offices, new executive hires, and the acquisition of Austin-based Threatcare to improve proactive management of enterprise security.

ReliaQuest is also further expanding internationally, announcing today that it will open a London office to support its growing European presence. The company began its European expansion in 2018 with a cybersecurity technology center in Dublin. In 2019, ReliaQuest also opened a cybersecurity technology center in Salt Lake City where it plans to hire a team of 50 by 2021.

Other company milestones in 2019 include:

Recognition as number 356 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™;

on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™; Named One of the 50 Best Workplaces in Technology in 2019 by FORTUNE, for the second year in a row;

Wins 2019 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award;

Expanded outreach and investment in the next generation of cybersecurity leaders, resulting in more than 4,000 students trained in cybersecurity careers across age groups in four communities worldwide.

ReliaQuest opens its second annual employee and customer conference RQP3 2020 this week at its headquarters in Tampa.

About GreyMatter

In 2019, ReliaQuest introduced GreyMatter as the industry-first platform that connects disparate enterprise technologies to provide comprehensive, automated visibility and response capabilities across an enterprise's entire environment. GreyMatter's technology, analytics and ongoing enablement improve threat detection by four times in less than 90 days, and reduces system downtime by 98% and cost of ownership by 35%. Since GreyMatter's introduction in 2019, more than 90% of ReliaQuest's customer base has adopted the solution.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest™ fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with its platform for proactive security model management. Acting as a force multiplier on an organization's existing cybersecurity investments, only ReliaQuest's GreyMatter integrates disparate technologies to provide a unified, actionable view that fills the gaps in enterprise security programs. GreyMatter uses a combination of machine learning and human analysis so security teams can focus on increasing the speed and effectiveness of their threat responses, while also advancing strategic initiatives, rather than blocking and tackling daily threats. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, ReliaQuest is a private company with operations in Las Vegas, Nev.; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.

