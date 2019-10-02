ReliaQuest Wins 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , the enterprise security leader, today announced that its GreyMatter platform has been recognized as the winner of the "Security Automation Solution of the Year" award for the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

GreyMatter is an industry-first platform that connects disparate security technologies to provide a single comprehensive view into an enterprise's security environment, as well as the ability to deploy automated responses across it. It combines the power of both machine learning and human analysis to identify and address threats, so security teams can mobilize faster and more effectively. In fact, GreyMatter improves threat detection by 4X in less than 90 days, reduces system downtime by 98% and enables a 35% reduction in technology costs due to greater efficiencies. ReliaQuest's acquisition of Threatcare further enhances the protection GreyMatter provides to enterprise customers by adding integrated threat simulations that validate controls, content, and accompanying workflows instantly, enabling proactive improvement of security programs.

"With so many disparate cybersecurity offerings and options in today's market, CISOs have reached their breaking point. And with the rising stakes surrounding enterprise cybersecurity, now is not the time to have ineffective technology," said Brian Murphy, CEO, ReliaQuest. "We created GreyMatter to help enterprises have access to the real time insights and actions they need to vastly improve the power of their security model. Since we introduced GreyMatter in July, several dozen of the largest organizations across the globe have adopted the platform to provide their organizations with a single view across SIEM, EDR, and other technologies, as well as the ability to respond to threats in a coordinated manner. We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovation and success with GreyMatter."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"While the response to the ever-increasing threat landscape is with new security solutions created almost daily, many of these disparate technologies can undermine a company's security posture by creating more work and exacerbating the security team's skills shortages," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "The reality is that most enterprises don't need another point solution added to their stack as they can really focus on making the most of existing investments to manage time and threats. ReliaQuest is a 'breakthrough' solution that helps organizations achieve this, and we are thrilled to announce the company as a 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner."

