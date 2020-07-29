ReliaQuest's Office of the CTO Recognized on Fast Company's First-Ever List of the Most Innovative Teams of the Year

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , a leader in enterprise cybersecurity, today announced its Office of the CTO has been recognized with an honorable mention on Fast Company's Innovative Team of the Year list, a new category within its annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The Innovative Team of the Year list highlights the most innovative teams—groups of employees, nominated by their companies, that took advantage of a pro-innovation environment to build or develop something extraordinary.

The Office of the CTO conceived of and launched a first-of-its-kind capability that addresses one of the top challenges in security: cyber assurance. According to a recent ReliaQuest survey of 400 security leaders, almost three quarters invested in more than five new security technologies in the past year, including one-fifth who invested in more than 20. Until recently, there was no way for these leaders to know whether these substantial investments would perform as expected in the event of an attack. Existing approaches, such as red teaming or penetration testing, were ad hoc in nature and results slow to appear.

Led by Joe Partlow, CTO at ReliaQuest, the Office of the CTO team identified a need for a new approach: attack simulations that were fully integrated with other security technologies, with continuous sequences to reflect how real-world attackers think. The team explored various options to execute quickly and met a like mind in Marcus Carey, best-selling author and founder of attack simulation vendor Threatcare. ReliaQuest acquired Threatcare in October of 2019, bringing its core technology together with ReliaQuest's SaaS security platform, GreyMatter and significantly expanding its capabilities. The result is a library of simulations to quickly build campaigns that are fully integrated with alert sources, then view the results from the perspective of both attacker and defender. Through use of persistent and dissolvable agents, certified integrations, and flexible simulations with impact ratings, GreyMatter enables cyber assurance across disparate environments and provides continuous, actionable results.

"ReliaQuest's Office of the CTO's mission is to foresee the next challenges and solutions that no one else is thinking of in cybersecurity, with a focus on increasing visibility and extending automation across the security lifecycle," said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO of ReliaQuest. "The launch of continuous cyber assurance was a proud moment for us and the culmination of a lot of hard work and time from both this team and others across ReliaQuest. It is an honor for this innovation to be recognized by Fast Company."

"The organizations on the Best Workplaces for Innovators list have created cultures that empower employees at all levels to thrive. This year, we wanted to recognize the people and teams that embraced the challenge to innovate by allowing employers to nominate internal working groups for Innovative Team of the Year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators list showcases 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer-packaged goods, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering.

