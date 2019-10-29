Relias Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a leading provider of learning, assessment and analytics solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the Relias Population Health Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Population Health Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Relias in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are under great pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT," said Ben Johnson, GM for the Relias Population Health Solution. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and Relias is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are pleased that Relias has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation."

About Relias Population Health

Through its Population Health Solution, Relias helps healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care see better care outcomes and costs. Relias Population Health allows clients to make complex care less complicated and less costly by closing the gap between knowing and doing.

About Relias

For more than 10,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com.

Relias Media Contact:

Rick Liebling

Relias

PR@relias.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Relias

Related Links

http://www.relias.com

